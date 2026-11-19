The Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria warns that global fraud losses now rival the annual economic output of major economies and pose a serious threat to governance, calling for stronger collaboration to combat the menace.

The Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria has warned that rising global fraud losses pose a serious threat to economic growth, good governance and institutional integrity, calling for stronger collaboration among governments, businesses and anti-corruption agencies to tackle the menace.

The institute said the estimated scale of global fraud losses had reached alarming proportions, comparable to the annual economic output of major economies. It said this underscores the need for coordinated national, regional and international responses. The Founder and Chairman, Governing Council of CIFCFIN, Dr Iliyasu Gashinbaki, made the call during an international press conference in Abuja to flag off the 2026 International Fraud Awareness Week.

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The event was themed: Fraud Losses Rival National GDP: A Threat to Governance in Nigeria and Africa. Gashinbaki urged governments, public institutions, private sector organisations, professionals and citizens to intensify collective efforts to combat fraud, strengthen accountability and safeguard national resources.

Fraud Poses Governance Threat

He said fraud should no longer be viewed merely as financial misconduct but as a fundamental governance challenge capable of weakening public institutions, eroding investor confidence, undermining public trust and diverting critical resources from infrastructure, healthcare, education and other essential services. The CIFCFIN founder stressed that fraud losses pose a serious threat to good governance, institutional integrity and sustainable economic development in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

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Highlighting the global significance of the campaign, Gashinbaki said the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, the world largest anti-fraud organisation, brings together professionals, governments, businesses and citizens across more than 140 countries to promote fraud prevention, detection and accountability. He noted that CIFCFIN, as an international supporting organisation, was participating in the global initiative and leading activities to commemorate the awareness week in Nigeria.

As part of its campaign, CIFCFIN unveiled a 13-point statement outlining priorities for combating fraud and strengthening governance. The issues highlighted included the need to recognise fraud as a governance crisis rather than merely a financial problem, the risks posed by weak internal controls and inadequate oversight, the effects of fraud on the integrity of public institutions, the growing sophistication of cyber-enabled financial crimes and the vulnerability of public procurement systems to fraudulent practices.

13-Point Statement Combats Fraud

The statement also highlighted the role of certified professionals in fraud prevention and investigation, while emphasising citizens rights and responsibilities in demanding transparency and accountability. Gashinbaki said no single institution or government agency could effectively combat fraud in isolation. There is therefore the urgent need for stronger collaboration among anti-corruption agencies, financial institutions, professional bodies, regulatory authorities, private sector organisations and international partners, he advised.

He also identified professional competence and ethical integrity as essential in the fight against financial crimes, noting that forensic accountants, certified fraud investigators, auditors, compliance officers and other relevant professionals played crucial roles in detecting irregularities, preserving evidence, supporting investigations and facilitating successful prosecutions. He said their expertise could determine whether fraudulent activities were detected before substantial losses occurred or discovered only after significant damage had been done.

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It could also influence whether investigations produce credible evidence capable of withstanding judicial scrutiny, Gashinbaki said. The CIFCFIN founder urged governments, ministries, departments and agencies, financial institutions and private sector organisations to prioritise the engagement of appropriately qualified and certified professionals in fraud prevention, forensic investigations, compliance and related functions.

Ethical Standards Fight Financial Crimes

He reaffirmed the institute commitment to upholding rigorous professional and ethical standards among its members, saying a highly skilled and incorruptible professional workforce remained one of the strongest safeguards against financial crimes and institutional abuse. As part of activities marking the 2026 International Fraud Awareness Week, CIFCFIN held public awareness campaigns, visited tertiary institutions and organised an advocacy street walk and other engagements to educate citizens, particularly young people, on the dangers of fraud and the importance of ethical conduct.