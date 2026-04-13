Global Economic Leaders Converge for IMF-World Bank Meetings as Nigeria Navigates Economic Landscape in April 2026

The IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C. bring together global economic leaders while Nigeria focuses on inflation data, digital asset regulations, new economic measures, and tax compliance.

The International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) and World Bank are gearing up to host the 2026 Spring Meetings, bringing together a constellation of global economic leaders in Washington, D.C., United States, from April 13 to April 18.

This annual event serves as a crucial platform for central bank governors, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, civil society organizations, and academics to engage in comprehensive discussions on the global economic landscape and address pressing policy challenges. The agenda typically encompasses a broad spectrum of topics, with a particular focus on the global growth outlook, strategies for maintaining financial stability, and initiatives aimed at poverty reduction. Parallel to these international gatherings, Nigeria is poised to witness several significant developments. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is expected to release its report on the country’s consumer price index (CPI) and inflation data for March 2026. This is of particular interest given recent trends, and the report will provide valuable insights into the current state of the Nigerian economy. In addition to the IMF and World Bank meetings, and the NBS report, Nigeria is also experiencing developments in the financial sector which are shaping the economic future of the country. Simultaneously, the Association of Investment Advisers and Portfolio Managers (IAPM) is set to host its highly anticipated 2026 annual conference. The conference will be dedicated to the pivotal theme of “Fostering Enduring Operating Environment for Digital Assets Trading and Investments — Regulators/Operators’ Perspectives.” The event is scheduled to take place on April 16, 2026, at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, located in Victoria Island, Lagos. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Director General, Emomotimi Agama, is slated to grace the occasion as the special guest of honor and chairman. The Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Umaru Kwairanga, will be a guest of honor. Attendees can expect insightful discussions from a high-powered panel featuring Kashifu Abdullahi, the DG of NITDA, and Bola Ajomale, a SEC commissioner for operations. The session will be moderated by Olufemi Awoyemi, the chairman of Proshare Nigeria. The event is further enhanced by esteemed guest speakers, including Robert Barnes, the former director of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), and Nicky Okoye, the chairman of Anabel Group. This conference promises to provide an invaluable opportunity for stakeholders to delve into the complexities of digital assets, regulations, and investment strategies in Nigeria. This includes an understanding of the legal and economic implications of the financial assets, and how Nigeria’s financial and regulatory bodies aim to navigate the financial future. Furthermore, the Nigerian federal government has greenlit the implementation of new economic measures. According to a circular dated April 1, 2026, signed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, the newly approved policies will supersede the 2023 Fiscal Policy Measures (FPM). The policy includes a detailed national list encompassing 127 tariff lines with reduced import duty rates, designed to encourage and stimulate growth within crucial sectors of the Nigerian economy. This strategic move underscores the government's commitment to fostering a favorable business environment and supporting economic diversification efforts. Alongside these fiscal adjustments, the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has been actively engaged in ensuring tax compliance. The agency has expressed its appreciation to taxpayers for their ongoing adherence to tax regulations. The LIRS has also reported a substantial surge in the utilization of its eTax platform, particularly following the extension of the filing deadline to April 14. This increase in platform activity reflects the concerted efforts of taxpayers to meet the stipulated deadlines. These initiatives will determine the economic health and economic future of Nigeria and contribute to its financial stability and international economic relations. The economic policy also aims to promote Nigeria’s financial growth and global economic stability





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