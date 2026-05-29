Global crude oil prices drop by nearly two percent as Iran-United States-Israel war enters third month

The Iran-United States-Israel war has had a significant impact on the global economy, including Nigeria's domestic energy downstream market. The conflict has led to a surge in Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude prices, and a drop in crude oil prices is a welcome development for Nigeria and the global economy.

Global crude oil prices have dropped by nearly two percent as the Iran-United States-Israel war entered its third month. The decline in prices has heightened the hope of a petroleum product retail price drop in Nigeria.

The Strait of Hormuz, which controls a significant percentage of the world's global crude shipment, remains a key point of contention in the conflict. The Iran-United States-Israel war has been ongoing since February 28, 2026, and has had a negative impact on world economies, including Nigeria's domestic energy downstream market. Fuel prices in Nigeria have increased to between N1,345 and N1,365 per liter from around N900 per liter.

However, Dangote Refinery has helped ensure petroleum product price stability and availability in Nigeria and across the African continent. The refinery recently reduced its automotive gas price to N1,600 per liter from around N1,800. The drop in crude oil prices is a positive development for Nigeria and the global economy, as it could lead to a decrease in petroleum product prices. This could have a significant impact on the economy of Nigeria, particularly in the energy sector.

The Iran-United States-Israel war has also led to a surge in Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude prices, with Brent surging by 1.80 percent and West Texas Intermediate surging by 1.87 percent to $87.30 and $91.96 per barrel, respectively. The conflict has resulted in a significant increase in the cost of crude oil, which has had a negative impact on the global economy.

The drop in crude oil prices is a welcome development, and it is hoped that it will lead to a decrease in petroleum product prices in Nigeria and across the world. The Iran-United States-Israel war has been ongoing for three months, and it is expected to continue for some time. The conflict has had a significant impact on the global economy, and it is hoped that the drop in crude oil prices will help to mitigate its effects.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key point of contention in the conflict, and it is expected to continue to play a significant role in the war. The drop in crude oil prices is a positive development for Nigeria and the global economy, and it is hoped that it will lead to a decrease in petroleum product prices. This could have a significant impact on the economy of Nigeria, particularly in the energy sector





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Iran-United States-Israel War Global Crude Oil Prices Nigeria's Domestic Energy Downstream Market Dangote Refinery Petroleum Product Price Stability

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