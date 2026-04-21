Global Contraceptive Giant Karex Berhad Announces Major Price Hikes Amid Iran Conflict

Karex Berhad, the world's largest condom manufacturer, warns of a 20 to 30 percent price increase as the Iran war creates raw material shortages and major shipping delays.

Karex Berhad , the Malaysia-based global leader in condom manufacturing, has officially announced plans to implement a price hike ranging from 20 to 30 percent. This significant upward adjustment in pricing is a direct response to the deepening supply chain crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in Iran.

As the world’s largest producer, churning out more than five billion units annually, Karex serves as a critical backbone for international health infrastructure, acting as a primary supplier for prominent commercial brands like Durex and Trojan, as well as essential public health bodies including the United Kingdom's National Health Service and various United Nations-sponsored aid initiatives. The global contraceptive market is now bracing for a period of extreme volatility as the manufacturer attempts to navigate the severe economic headwinds currently disrupting international trade routes and raw material availability. The logistical challenges facing the company are multifaceted and rooted in the broader geopolitical instability. Since the onset of the conflict in late February, the costs associated with essential raw materials have skyrocketed. Manufacturers are facing unprecedented price surges for synthetic rubber and nitrile, which are fundamental to the production process. Furthermore, auxiliary materials such as silicone oil and specialized aluminum packaging foils have become increasingly difficult and expensive to procure. Beyond the rising input costs, Karex is contending with a severe logistical bottleneck. CEO Kiat explained that shipping durations to major markets, particularly the United States and Europe, have doubled from one month to approximately two months. This reality has left vast quantities of inventory stranded on vessels at sea, preventing critical products from reaching the regions where they are most urgently needed. Addressing the necessity of these price adjustments, management indicated that the current economic environment is incredibly fragile and unsustainable for the company to absorb alone. By passing these costs onto customers, Karex aims to maintain operational continuity while stabilizing its procurement chains. The company is actively working to increase production capacity in the coming months, provided that raw material flow remains steady. Despite the pressure, Kiat assured stakeholders that the firm holds sufficient inventory to last for the immediate future. However, the situation remains precarious for many developing nations that rely on steady shipments to maintain their reproductive health programs. As the Iran war continues to disrupt global procurement, Karex joins an expanding group of medical product manufacturers, including the surgical glove industry, which are collectively struggling to overcome these systemic disruptions to the global supply chain





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