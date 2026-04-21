Global Condom Shortage Looms as Largest Manufacturer Announces Massive Price Hikes Amid Iran War

Karex Bhd, the world's leading condom manufacturer, is raising prices by up to 30 percent due to raw material shortages and supply chain disruptions caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Karex Bhd, the Malaysian industrial giant recognized as the world’s largest manufacturer of condoms, has officially announced a significant hike in product pricing ranging from 20 to 30 percent. This strategic adjustment comes as a direct response to the escalating pressures of global supply chain instability, fueled largely by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. As a primary supplier for renowned international brands such as Durex and Trojan, Karex produces over five billion units annually, meaning this price shift is poised to have a substantial ripple effect on consumer markets across the globe, including Nigeria.

The global geopolitical landscape has been severely destabilized since February 28, 2026, when coordinated military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iranian targets triggered a widespread multi-front armed confrontation. This conflict has transcended regional borders, creating severe logistical bottlenecks, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global commerce and energy shipments. Goh Miah Kiat, the Chief Executive Officer of Karex, stated in a recent interview that the company is grappling with acute shortages of essential manufacturing inputs, most notably synthetic rubber and nitrile. According to Miah Kiat, the costs of these raw materials have doubled, leaving the company with no viable alternative but to transfer the financial burden onto the global supply chain to maintain operational sustainability during these volatile times.

In the Nigerian context, the impact of this price surge is expected to be felt across major retail sectors, as consumers rely heavily on premium international brands that utilize Karex production facilities. A market assessment reveals that products such as Durex are currently retailing between 11,000 and 58,000 Naira depending on the specific pack size and variant. With the proposed 20 to 30 percent increase, the affordability of these products is set to diminish, potentially pushing the price of entry-level packs toward the 4,500 Naira mark and premium specialized packs exceeding 75,000 Naira. This shift poses a significant challenge for public health initiatives and personal health retailers who rely on these established brands to provide consistent reproductive health supplies to the Nigerian public.

The outlook for the remainder of the year remains grim, as Miah Kiat warned that the current pricing adjustment might merely be the beginning if global shipping routes and logistics networks continue to face disruption. The company is actively monitoring the situation in real-time, acknowledging that the fragility of the supply chain means further price volatility is highly probable. For consumers, this signifies an era of uncertainty, where the stability of basic consumer goods is directly tethered to the complexities of international warfare and the resilience of global manufacturing corridors. As production inputs remain scarce, Karex and its global distribution partners are bracing for a prolonged period of increased costs, which will ultimately reshape the retail landscape for protective health products.





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