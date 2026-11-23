UN climate talks in Antalya ended without a deal after nearly 200 nations failed to agree on fossil fuel language, extending the summit over 49 hours past schedule amid mounting energy and economic pressures.

The COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, ended in failure on Sunday after a contentious deal collapsed over fossil fuels, stretching the conference into record overtime.

The final agreement was rejected after more than 49 hours past the scheduled close, marking the longest climate summit on record. COP31 President and Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum banged the gavel to conclude the marathon talks, acknowledging the impasse. I understand that there is no agreement on this text. For that reason, these decisions have not been adopted, Kurum said.

Also read COP31 becomes longest UN climate conference as talks near collapse

The talks, initially set to end on November 20, ran two days over schedule after countries failed to reach consensus on a revised draft. Kurum had submitted a revised proposal early Sunday to bridge divisions but could not overcome the deadlock. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep disappointment. I share the very profound frustration of all those who expected governments to rise to the moment the climate crisis demands, the outgoing UN chief said.

He added: There may be no consensus in the negotiating room, but there is no ambiguity in the science. The take-home message from COP31 is clear: The world must do much more to confront the climate crisis. And it must do it now. COP31 negotiations chair Chris Bowen, Australia s climate minister, conceded he could not overcome unbridgeable red lines.

Unfortunately, we were unable to reach agreement on a cover decision. And that s disappointing. Very disappointing, Bowen told reporters. He described the backdrop as the most complicated and fraught geopolitical environment in living memory.

COP31 Summit Collapse Sparks Climate Doubts

The collapse revived memories of the failed Copenhagen summit of 2009 and raised fresh doubts about climate diplomacy. UN climate chief Simon Stiell said: It certainly fell short today, describing progress over the marathon fortnight as limited. The summit also widened fault lines over science, with a fight over the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change s work spilling into negotiations. UK climate negotiator Kate Hughes said: We are profoundly disappointed by the substance of the cover decision.

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It moves us backwards on the science. It is a lowest common denominator. The deadlock pitted climate-vulnerable nations and countries seeking a stronger move away from coal, oil and gas against those protecting fossil-fuel-dependent economies. The EU and Saudi Arabia locked horns over the pace of the shift, and oil-producing states blocked any mention of phasing out fossil fuels.

Ireland s climate minister, Darragh O Brien, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, said: We will not endorse a cover decision that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change. Panama, Vanuatu and the Marshall Islands also objected. Former US vice president Al Gore said it was outrageous that a handful of petrostates have veto power over any mention of fossil fuels.

The COP process is in need of significant reform, Gore said on X, as most countries sought to move forward in good faith. In a last-ditch bid for compromise, COP31 co-hosts Turkey and Australia could only muster a veiled reference to fossil fuels in the final text. The revised text referenced the 2023 Dubai commitment to transition away from fossil fuels and included carbon capture and storage, but did not explicitly name fossil fuels.

The pact also took fire for retaining a call to expand carbon capture, a costly technology championed by the fossil fuel industry. Saudi negotiator Mohammad Ayoub said: We believe that climate change requires all solutions on the table. A central proposal sought to raise electricity s share of global final energy consumption from about 23 per cent to 35 per cent by 2035. Other initiatives addressed zero waste and energy-efficient buildings.

Facing blowback over the fossil fuels omission, the co-host nations tried to rally support behind a global goal to electrify the world economy, saying electrification could cut heat-trapping emissions and bolster energy security. But the target was ultimately torpedoed, along with the rest of the doomed Antalya Pact. Developing and climate-vulnerable countries demanded predictable adaptation finance and implementation of existing commitments. Their priorities included science, fossil fuels, climate finance, clean electrification, methane reduction and international cooperation.

They called for decisions to reflect scientific evidence, an orderly transition away from fossil fuels, fair climate-finance contributions from major emitters, faster renewable-energy deployment and stronger coordination among the Rio Conventions on climate, biodiversity and desertification. Countries lamented a missed opportunity to reinforce the Paris Agreement s 1.5C target, which scientists expect the world to overshoot in a few years as carbon-cutting goals fall short.

Compromise drafts acknowledged that global warming is on course to exceed 1.5C and called for expanded carbon-removal technologies. Critics said the texts weakened earlier commitments and fell short of needed action. The failure unfolded against a backdrop of soaring energy prices and fallout from the Middle East war.

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Energy Supply Shock Increases Emissions Pressure

The International Energy Agency s World Energy Outlook 2026 said disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz in 2026 triggered the largest energy supply shock on record, with cumulative losses of 2.8 billion barrels of oil and 60 billion cubic metres of gas. Diesel prices rose above $200 per barrel, with African and Asian importers among the worst affected. Higher energy costs feed into electricity tariffs, transport fares and production costs, increasing pressure on households and businesses.

Governments are therefore under pressure to cushion consumers rather than pursue costly transitions away from fossil fuels. Supply disruptions and rising prices may also push households back to firewood and charcoal, worsening health risks, deforestation and household emissions. Poverty deepens the dilemma. Estimates show that 811 million people, one in 10 globally, live on less than $3 daily, while about 3.7 billion survive on less than $8.30.

Such households are especially vulnerable to increases in food and energy prices. Fossil-fuel subsidy reform illustrates the conflict: removing subsidies can free funds for social services and clean-energy investment, but reforms that raise household costs face resistance without adequate protection for vulnerable groups. For Africa, the tension between energy security, poverty reduction and climate action is particularly stark.

Although the continent contributes a small share of historical global emissions, it faces rising temperatures, changing rainfall, droughts, floods, coastal erosion and declining agricultural productivity. Nigeria exemplifies the challenge. Expanding electricity generation, improving grid reliability, increasing access to clean cooking and supporting industrialisation require major investment. Renewable energy also depends on financing, storage, transmission infrastructure and stable regulation.

Rising energy prices have increased interest in electric vehicles and alternative energy sources in Nigeria. Yet security concerns and economic pressures continue to make many countries reluctant to abandon fossil fuels without affordable, reliable alternatives. Despite its large oil and gas reserves, Nigeria faces inadequate electricity supply, weak industrial capacity, energy poverty and limited investment in critical infrastructure. Oil and gas remain central to government revenue, foreign exchange earnings and investment.

Natural gas is also seen as vital for expanding electricity generation, supporting manufacturing and growing the domestic economy. Managing Director of Azura Power, Edu Okeke, said Nigeria and other African countries should prioritise development and energy security before accepting restrictions on fossil-fuel investment.

First, Nigeria and broadly other African countries need to develop. They cannot do that without fossil fuels. Before climate commitments, we should think of energy, he said. Frustrated by the inertia, countries are pushing ahead outside the COP process.

Nations Push Fossil Fuel Exit Outside COP

Around 60 countries joined a first-of-its-kind conference in April on phasing out fossil fuels, while several nations at COP31 unveiled their own plans to exit coal, oil and gas. The summit laid bare the divide between major polluters driving climate change and smaller nations bearing the brunt of its impact.