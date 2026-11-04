Ginika Tor Proposes 182 Reserved Seats for Women in Nigerian Legislature

Federal Commissioner Ginika Tor advocates for 182 reserved legislative seats to boost women's political representation in Nigeria, aiming to close the gender gap in politics.

Ginika Tor, a federal commissioner at the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, has introduced a bold proposal to establish 182 reserved legislative seats exclusively for women across Nigeria. This significant move aims to address the chronic underrepresentation of women in the country's political landscape by creating 74 additional seats in the National Assembly and 108 seats across the 36 state Houses of Assembly. Tor argues that these structural changes are essential to rectify years of marginalization and to ensure that women have a decisive voice in lawmaking and governance.

Addressing Legislative Gender Imbalance

Currently, Nigeria's political architecture reflects a stark gender disparity, with only four female senators and approximately 16 female members of the House of Representatives out of a total of 469 lawmakers. Tor emphasizes that these figures fall significantly short of the 35 percent affirmative action target that has long been advocated for by gender equality campaigners. The proposed legislation seeks to introduce more than 180 additional opportunities for women to enter the legislature, thereby allowing them to contribute meaningfully to policymaking and national development strategies. Tor contends that women have consistently participated in elections as voters and deserve proportional representation in the institutions where critical decisions are made.

Also read National Assembly Proposes 182 Special Seats for Women in National and State Assemblies

Contestants and Structural Safeguards

In response to criticisms that reserved seats might serve as rewards for political loyalists or instruments for political godfathers, Tor clarified that the nomination process would be strictly limited to women. The proposal mandates that only women can contest for these designated constituencies, thereby excluding men from running for these specific 74 federal seats. However, women retain the freedom to seek party tickets for regular open constituencies and compete against male candidates in those arenas. Tor assured that all political parties would be required to comply with constitutional provisions once the bill becomes law, ensuring that the process remains transparent and merit-based within the female demographic.

International Frameworks and Sunset Clauses

The legal foundation for this proposal draws heavily from Article 4 of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, which recognizes temporary special measures to accelerate equality. Tor also referenced Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality to bolster the case for such affirmative action. To address concerns about permanent structural changes and the potential cost of governance, the bill includes a 16-year sunset clause covering four electoral cycles. This provision ensures that the arrangement will be reviewed after a set period, preventing the creation of a permanent separate class of legislators while still allowing sufficient time to normalize women's participation in politics.

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Overcoming Violence and Structural Barriers

Tor highlighted that women face significant structural barriers in Nigerian politics, particularly in environments where political contests involve violence and intimidation. She noted that many women are unwilling to expose their families to danger and lack the means to engage in thuggery, which often characterizes political campaigns. By providing reserved seats, the proposal aims to create safer political spaces where women can compete without facing the same level of physical threat. This approach is designed to unlock the potential of women who have been excluded from the political circle due to these systemic risks and societal expectations.

Ratification Path and Political Endorsement

To pass, the proposal requires approval by the National Assembly and ratification by at least 24 state Houses of Assembly before receiving presidential assent. Tor, who also serves as the principal liaison officer in the office of the Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, urged women to support the initiative. While acknowledging some progress under President Bola Tinubu's administration, Tor emphasized that reversing years of systemic exclusion requires immediate legislative action. She called on the nation to view this not as a burden, but as a necessary step toward achieving genuine political equity and inclusive governance.