GIGM Opens 40th Terminal in Gwagwalada, Offers 20% Discount to NYSC Members

GIGM has opened its 40th terminal in Gwagwalada, Abuja, and introduced a 20 per cent travel discount for NYSC members to ease transportation costs. The company also announced youth empowerment schemes and regional expansion plans.

God Is Good Mobility ( GIGM) has introduced a 20 per cent travel discount for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to ease their transportation costs amid the country's economic challenges.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at the official opening of the company's 40th terminal in Gwagwalada Area Council, Federal Capital Territory. The Chief Executive Officer of GIGM, Dr Enahoro Okhae, said the initiative was part of the company's commitment to youth development. He noted that many young graduates and their families were struggling with the rising cost of transportation. He added that his personal experience during the NYSC programme informed the decision to introduce the discount.

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"Things are a bit tough in the country, and disposable income is a bit challenging," Okhae said. He acknowledged that the discount would affect the company's revenue but described it as an investment in the future of young Nigerians. He said the company was using the discount to assist students and support parents as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. Okhae also said the partnership with the NYSC was partly driven by concerns over safety on Nigerian roads.

Corporate Social Responsibility and Safety

He assured that the company had put measures in place to protect passengers, including collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigeria Police Force. He said these partnerships were producing positive results in improving safety standards nationwide. Beyond the discount, Okhae disclosed that GIGM had sustained its youth empowerment initiative, known as GIGM Ambassadors.

Under the scheme, young people earn income by selling travel tickets through the company's mobile application and receive a 10 per cent commission on every ticket sold. He said this provided an opportunity for unemployed youths to earn money through the company's technology platform. The GIGM chief executive also announced the expansion of the company's services beyond interstate road transportation to include flight bookings, holiday packages, hotel reservations and vehicle hire.

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He said the company had introduced HireX, a vehicle-hiring service for customers who need cars for movement within cities, and PASS by GIGM. Travellers can use the mobile application to book road and air transport services within and outside Nigeria. On regional expansion, Okhae said GIGM had established operations in Nigeria and Ghana, with plans to expand into Côte d'Ivoire in 2027 through the launch of a new terminal.

He also mentioned operations in The Gambia and Kenya as part of the company's growing presence across West Africa. He said while GIG Mobility handles human transportation, GIG Logistics handles haulage of goods and products from across Nigeria, Africa and the world at large. Regarding the new terminal, Okhae said the facility was intended to bring the company's passenger transport and logistics services closer to residents of Gwagwalada while creating employment opportunities for people in the area.

He urged residents and community leaders to take ownership of the facility and support efforts to maintain security around the premises.

"As you know, GIG Mobility is a tech-enabled and service-oriented company. What we give to the people is service. That is why, when you look around, you will see that we are taking the time to create a place where people can feel a level of satisfaction," Okhae said.

Service Expansion and Regional Growth

"So, we are excited that, with the commissioning of this 40th Terminal in Gwagwalada, and in the spirit of service we are known for, we have extended the benefits to students and young people, including members of the NYSC. Because we all know that things are a bit tough in the country, and disposable income is a bit challenging, we are using this to assist students and support parents as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility.

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Beyond CSR, we are also empowering young Nigerians to use our apps for entrepreneurship. We created the GIGM Ambassadors. They can help book passengers for air and road transport and receive a certain percentage on each booking. This way, GIGM is creating opportunities for Nigerian youths.

" Speaking at the event, the Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Gwagwalada, Assistant Corps Commander (ACC), Uche Amaku, commended GIGM for collaborating with FRSC and prioritising passenger safety through its two separate brands. Amaku said the company's separation of passenger transportation from goods delivery through its mobility and logistics operations was consistent with road safety principles, particularly efforts to address overloading and improper loading.

Security and Road Safety Partnerships

He described the Gwagwalada axis as the gateway for passengers from the Southwest, South-South and South-East to Abuja and northern states. He said FRSC had already launched safety campaigns for the Ember Months leading up to Christmas, targeting overspeeding, overloading, and dangerous overtaking, and urged passengers and transport companies to put safety ahead of other interests. He pledged the FRSC's continued support through driver training and other safety initiatives.

In her remarks, the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Gwagwalada, Chief Superintendent of Police Bilikisu Shuaib, said GIGM has proven reliable over the years in securing passengers and loads. She noted that cases of missing goods and luggage are major issues the police in Gwagwalada handle. She praised GIGM for the deployment of technology to enhance its operations, saying, "One thing I love about this organisation is technology.

You can be in your comfort zone and book your ticket, and once you meet up with the time, that is it, and anytime you send your items through GIGM, you can rest assured because wherever you send it, you always get it intact. It is the number one issue we have been dealing with in the transport business.

" Shuaib assured the company of the police's support in maintaining security around its operations. She said she had used the company's services and urged residents and businesses to work with security agencies, stressing that safety was a collective responsibility. She congratulated GIGM on the opening of the facility, which she identified as the company's 40th branch, and expressed optimism about its continued expansion.