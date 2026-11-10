Giants of Africa Opens 54th Court in Jimara, The Gambia with UN Women Partnership

Giants of Africa opened its 54th community basketball court in Jimara, The Gambia, in partnership with Jaha Dukureh, UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for Africa. The court is part of the Built Within initiative to build 100 courts across Africa.

Giants of Africa, the non-profit organization founded by Dallas Mavericks Team President and Alternate Governor and UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate, Nigeria's Masai Ujiri, unveiled its 54th community basketball court in Jimara, The Gambia, at the weekend.

The project was completed in partnership with Jaha Dukureh, the UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for Africa and founder and Chief Executive Officer of Jaapo Capital Company Ltd. The official opening ceremony took place on Saturday, November 7. The new court is located in The Gambia's Upper River Region. It is part of the Built Within initiative, a commitment to building 100 community basketball courts across Africa. The opening brings the total count to 54 courts.

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Gambia Court Marks Entry Into New Country

Earlier this year, the organization reached a major milestone by opening its 50th community basketball court in Lagos, Nigeria. The Jimara opening marks the organization's entry into The Gambia as part of its broader continental expansion strategy. Saturday's official opening ceremony was attended by The Gambia's Minister of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment, Mod K Ceesay; Governor of the Upper River Region, Samba Bah; and District Chief of Jimara, Julaba Drammeh.

The facility was constructed entirely by local workers from the district, with a specific focus on training and employing young people during the building process. This approach provided economic opportunities and skill development for the community, aligning with the organization's goal of creating sustainable local impact. The court is envisioned as a hub for women from across the region, creating a gathering space that fosters connection, mentorship, and opportunity alongside sport.

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This specific focus on female participation addresses a critical need for safe, accessible public spaces for women and girls in the area. The court's design draws inspiration from the baobab tree, a powerful symbol of strength, wisdom, and togetherness in The Gambia. Traditionally a gathering place for storytelling and shared decision-making, the baobab serves as a fitting metaphor for the court itself: a space where community, mentorship, and opportunity come together.

The court is designed to host a variety of programs, including coaching sessions, youth clinics, and educational workshops. Beyond basketball, the space is intended to function as a dedicated gathering area for women from across the region. Speaking on the project, Jaha Dukureh, a longtime supporter of Giants of Africa, said: "Many children in Jimara have never held a basketball, let alone had a court to play on.

Dukureh And Ujiri Praise Community Project

Today, through our partnership with Giants of Africa, we are changing that reality. It represents hope, opportunity, and the beginning of a much larger vision to establish an educational and training hub where young people can learn, develop their talents, and dream beyond their circumstances. I am deeply grateful to Masai Ujiri and the entire Giants of Africa team for believing in our community and bringing this vision to life.

" Masai Ujiri, reflecting on the first visit of the organization to The Gambia, said: "The Gambia is truly special. Jaha, our dear friend, is building opportunities in Jimara, and we're grateful to be part of her vision for this district. May the Jimara Hope court bring joy, unite this community, and open doors for young people, especially girls and women.

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" The Jimara court is a vital component of the Built Within initiative, which was launched by Giants of Africa in September 2021. The primary objective of this initiative is to build 100 community basketball courts across the African continent. The Gambia project is part of Dribble for Peace, the latest phase of the Built Within initiative. This phase was announced earlier this year and focuses on extending the program into the Sahel region.

Built Within Initiative Expands Into Sahel

The target communities in this area are those facing significant challenges, including conflict, instability, and environmental decline. By establishing infrastructure in areas affected by such crises, Giants of Africa seeks to foster resilience and cohesion. The inclusion of The Gambia in this phase demonstrates the organization's strategic shift toward high-impact zones where sports can serve as a critical intervention for peacebuilding. The partnership with UN Women further amplifies the social impact of the project.

By collaborating with global figures like Jaha Dukureh, the organization gains access to broader networks and resources. This collaboration ensures that the courts are not isolated projects but part of a coordinated effort to empower women and youth across Africa. Since its inception, Giants of Africa has operated in several other nations, including Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Senegal. The organization is currently in the process of expanding its operations into Chad, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, and South Sudan.

This rapid expansion reflects the high demand for community infrastructure and the organization's capacity to execute large-scale projects across diverse geopolitical landscapes. The combination of physical infrastructure and community programming is designed to create lasting positive change. The court in Jimara is not merely a sports venue but a gateway to broader educational and professional opportunities, leveraging the universal appeal of basketball to drive social change and personal development.