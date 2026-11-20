FIFA President Gianni Infantino inspected the renovated Warri City Stadium in Delta State, stressing grassroots access to football for Nigerian communities.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has arrived in Osubi, Delta State, to inspect the renovated Warri City Stadium ahead of its commissioning. He was received on arrival before the inspection of the sporting facility, which is the central focus of his visit to Nigeria.

The arrival was announced on Friday in a post on X by Dr Samuel Fadele, the Executive Assistant on New Media to the Delta State Governor. Fadele wrote that the FIFA President was in Osubi to inspect the renovated Warri City Stadium, confirming the purpose of the trip.

Also read ‘Delta unaware of FIFA, CAF’s planned visit to Warri Stadium’

Infantino Inspects the Renovated Warri City Stadium

Gianni Infantino's visit centres on the physical inspection of the renovated Warri City Stadium in Osubi, Delta State. The stadium is scheduled for commissioning, and the FIFA President's tour forms part of the preparations for that event.

Fadele's announcement confirmed that the inspection was the immediate reason for the visit. The Delta State government's communication team publicised the arrival through its official channels, placing the stadium at the centre of the day's events.

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Infantino Stresses Football Access for Everyone

In an interview with Arise News, Gianni Infantino reaffirmed FIFA's commitment to making football accessible to everyone, everywhere. He argued that the sport belongs to all communities, not only to those who attend major tournaments in large venues.

Infantino said football was not limited to big stadiums and the World Cup. He stressed that smaller stadiums and grassroots facilities bring the game closer to communities, and he described proximity to local players and fans as central to FIFA's mission.

Infantino also spoke about his reception in Nigeria, describing it as an opportunity to celebrate the country's passion for football. He said he felt the love of Africa and of Nigeria, which he linked to years of joint work and to projects that have changed the lives of girls and boys.

Nigeria Women's Under-17 Success Shapes FIFA's Agenda

Infantino pointed to the recent World Cup victory of Nigeria's Under-17 women's team in Morocco as an example of what football can offer young people. He said he witnessed the team's final against Japan, and that the victory made Nigeria and the African continent proud.

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He said FIFA would continue working to extend such opportunities to more girls and boys in Nigeria and across Africa. The stated commitment links the Warri City Stadium inspection to a wider programme of grassroots development, though the source does not specify the exact projects or timelines beyond the commissioning of the stadium.