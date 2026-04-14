Ghanaian President Prays for Nigeria's Success Amidst Security Concerns

Ghana's President John Mahama expresses concern over Nigeria's security challenges, emphasizing the importance of Nigeria's stability for the entire African continent. He prays daily for Nigeria's success in overcoming security issues due to terrorist and bandit activities and discusses the potential impact on Ghana. Meanwhile, Nigeria's Vice President Kashim Shettima condoles with the military over recent attacks.

Ghana ian President John Mahama expressed his daily prayers for Nigeria 's success in overcoming its escalating security challenges. Speaking at an award ceremony in Ghana , Mahama emphasized the critical importance of Nigeria 's stability for the entire Africa n continent. He highlighted the potential ramifications for Ghana , citing the possibility of a mass migration of Nigeria ns to Ghana if the situation deteriorates further. He stated that Ghana 's well-being is intrinsically linked to Nigeria 's prosperity. Mahama 's remarks followed reports of increased insecurity due to terrorist and bandit activities in Nigeria , including recent losses suffered by the Nigeria n military. He stressed that Nigeria 's security is of paramount interest to Ghana , indicating that a successful Nigeria translates to a successful Ghana . He also acknowledged the historical ties between the two nations, mentioning the roots of many Ghana ians in the Yoruba Kingdom. He conveyed his daily prayers for Nigeria 's ability to overcome its challenges.

In the wake of this statement, Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, paid a condolence visit to Maiduguri, Borno State, to commiserate with the Nigerian Army following recent attacks that resulted in the loss of Brigadier General Oseni Braimah and other soldiers. Shettima paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the Nigerian military personnel in protecting the lives and property of Nigerian citizens, praising their courage and dedication in the face of adversity. He noted the heavy cost of maintaining peace and security, highlighting the commitment of the military personnel to safeguarding their communities and families. The Vice President's visit underscored the government's commitment to supporting the military and acknowledging the sacrifices made in the fight against insurgency. He conveyed the government's gratitude to the armed forces for their selfless service to the nation, reiterating the importance of maintaining national security.

This exchange between the Ghanaian President and the Nigerian Vice President reflects the shared concerns and collaborative spirit that exists between both nations regarding regional security and stability within West Africa. The sentiments expressed highlight the interconnectedness of African nations and the importance of supporting one another during times of adversity. The speeches underscore a recognition of the significant challenges currently faced by Nigeria, including combating terrorism and banditry. The emphasis on prayer, condolence, and mutual support suggests a dedication to overcoming these obstacles. Both nations, as they confront their security challenges, must prioritize collaboration and cooperation to achieve long-lasting peace and security





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