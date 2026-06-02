Ghana Warns Citizens Against Travel to South Africa Amid Xenophobic Attacks and Begins Evacuation

Ghana's government has issued a travel advisory warning against non-essential trips to South Africa due to rampant xenophobic violence. The move follows attacks by vigilante groups that have caused injuries, looting, and business closures. In a diplomatic protest, Accra has summoned the South African envoy and appealed to the African Union, demanding protection for foreigners. Simultaneously, Ghana has started evacuating its citizens, with the first group recently returned and received by top officials. The returnees will receive comprehensive support including medical, psychological, and financial aid for reintegration.

The Government of Ghana has issued a stern warning to its citizens regarding travel to South Africa , citing the ongoing xenophobic attacks targeting individuals from various African nations.

The advisory, released by Ghana's Foreign Ministry, explicitly advises against non-essential travel to South Africa until the situation stabilizes. These attacks, often orchestrated by groups describing themselves as "anti-immigrant vigilantes," have led to a climate of fear and violence, resulting in significant harm including physical injuries, widespread looting, the forced closure of businesses, and substantial property loss for many foreign nationals.

In response to this crisis, the administration of President John Dramani Mahama has taken several decisive diplomatic and humanitarian steps. The government has summoned the South African Acting High Commissioner to convey its deep concerns directly and has also formally petitioned the African Union to intervene and address the systemic security failures.

A core demand presented to Pretoria is the immediate provision of adequate, around-the-clock security for all vulnerable foreigners within South Africa's borders, coupled with swift measures to restore law and order. Concurrently, Ghana has initiated the evacuation of its citizens from the affected regions.

Last week, the first batch of evacuees arrived in Ghana and were met at the airport by a high-level delegation including Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs James Gyakye Quayson. During the reception, Chief of Staff Debrah reaffirmed President Mahama's unwavering commitment to protecting all Ghanaians, regardless of their location.

He characterized the evacuation as a prudent and necessary action to safeguard the welfare, dignity, and safety of the nationals, assuring that the government would expedite the rehabilitation and reintegration process for all returnees. Minister Ablakwa extended gratitude to the various stakeholder agencies, such as the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and the National Disaster Management Organisation, whose coordination made the operation successful.

Each evacuee is slated to receive comprehensive support, including psychosocial counseling, medical attention, and a reintegration allowance, all designed to assist them in rebuilding their lives after the traumatic experiences abroad. This multifaceted response underscores the gravity with which Ghana views the safety of its citizens and the urgency it assigns to resolving the humanitarian situation emanating from South Africa





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Ghana South Africa Xenophobia Travel Advisory Evacuation African Union Diplomatic Protest Foreign Nationals Safety Mahama Administration

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