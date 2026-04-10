Ghana Urged to Appoint African Coach for 2026 World Cup: Expert Advice

African football expert Mamadou Gaye advises the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to prioritize experienced African coaches for the 2026 World Cup, rejecting the option of hiring a European coach. The call comes as Ghana seeks a new coach after the dismissal of Otto Addo, with the World Cup fast approaching.

Renowned African football analyst Mamadou Gaye has issued a strong recommendation to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), urging them to avoid appointing a European coach for the upcoming 2026 World Cup . Gaye's counsel emphasizes the importance of prioritizing experienced African coaches, suggesting that the GFA should actively seek talent from Nigeria and other leading football nations within the African continent.

This advisory comes at a critical juncture, with only sixty-two days remaining until the commencement of the World Cup, and the Black Stars, Ghana's national team, still lacking a permanent head coach. The position became vacant following the dismissal of Otto Addo, who was relieved of his duties after a string of disappointing results, culminating in a 2-1 defeat to Germany in a friendly match on March 30th, which proved to be the final straw. \The GFA is reportedly considering several European coaching candidates for the Black Stars' top job, including notable figures such as Hervé Renard, Felix Sanchez Bas, Carlos Queiroz, Paulo Bento, and Fernando Santos. However, Gaye has cautioned against this approach, arguing that hiring a foreign coach would primarily benefit the European manager's career trajectory rather than contributing significantly to the advancement of Ghanaian or African football as a whole. During a recent interview on SuperSport's Soccer Africa, Gaye articulated his concerns with considerable conviction. 'The biggest mistake Ghana could make, and something no one will ever forgive them for, is bringing a European coach to the World Cup, helping him improve his resume, and then sending him back to Europe. Once the World Cup is over, he’ll just vanish,' Gaye stated. He went on to propose a clear alternative, advocating for a focus on African coaching talent. 'If they don’t have someone from Ghana who can do the job, let them go to Nigeria, let them go to South Africa, let them go to Ivory Coast. The qualified coaches are there. There are a lot of skilled African coaches who have a lot of experience,' Gaye elaborated, highlighting the abundance of qualified and experienced African coaches available within the continent. This call to action underlines a growing sentiment within African football circles, emphasizing the need to nurture and invest in homegrown talent rather than relying on external expertise.\The implications of Gaye's advice extend beyond the immediate coaching decision. The appointment of a coach represents a crucial strategic move for Ghana's World Cup campaign. With the team drawn in Group L alongside formidable opponents like England, Panama, and Croatia, the Black Stars will need to be at their absolute best to progress in the tournament. Their opening match, scheduled for June 17th, against Panama, will set the tone for their group stage performance, making the selection of the right coach even more paramount. Gaye's recommendation highlights a broader discussion about the development of African football, challenging the historical reliance on European coaches and advocating for a shift towards prioritizing and empowering African coaches. The debate revolves around ensuring that African football benefits from the global stage of the World Cup. The underlying argument is that the long-term advancement of Ghana and African football is best served by investing in and supporting African coaches who can then build on their success. This approach fosters a sustainable model for the continent's footballing future, creating pathways for local talent to develop and thrive. The decision by the GFA on the coach will not only shape Ghana's performance but also serve as a test for the direction of African football.





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