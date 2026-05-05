Ghana to Host Major Conference on Global Reparations

Ghana is set to host a three-day conference in Accra from June 17th to 19th, bringing together global leaders to discuss and advance the agenda for reparations for the transatlantic slave trade, following a landmark UN resolution.

The Ghana ian Ministry of Affairs announced a significant three-day conference scheduled to take place in Accra from June 17th to 19th, focused on advancing the global reparations agenda.

Hosted by Ghana’s President John Mahama, who also holds the position of African Union champion for reparations, the conference will gather a diverse group of participants including heads of state, diplomats, scholars, activists, and representatives from international organizations. This event follows closely on the heels of a landmark resolution adopted in March, spearheaded by Ghana, which called for the designation of a reparations fund and urged UN member states to consider formal apologies for the historical slave trade.

The resolution garnered substantial support, with 123 member states voting in favor, while Argentina, Israel, and the US opposed it. A significant number of countries, primarily from Europe including the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Spain, chose to abstain from the vote.

Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Ablakwa emphasized during the UN assembly that the reparations funds are intended to address the lasting damage caused by slavery, clarifying that the request is not for personal gain but for justice for victims and support for crucial initiatives such as educational funds, skills training programs, and endowment funds. The Accra conference aims to solidify Africa’s unified stance on reparatory justice and enhance cooperation with the African diaspora and international allies.

The choice of Christiansborg Castle, a site deeply connected to the trans-Atlantic slave trade, as the venue for a special Juneteenth event underscores the historical weight and significance of the discussions. The conference is anticipated to not only strengthen Africa’s collective voice but also to contribute to the development of a cohesive strategy within the global framework for pursuing reparations.

It will serve as a platform for meaningful engagement with the African diaspora and international partners, recognizing their vital role in advancing this critical agenda. The expected outcomes include a comprehensive set of recommendations and actionable steps to guide future engagements at both continental and international levels, building upon the momentum generated by the recent UN Resolution. This represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing pursuit of reparatory justice for the enduring legacies of slavery and colonialism.

The conference signifies a proactive step towards acknowledging historical injustices and seeking concrete measures to address their lasting consequences. The discussions are expected to delve into the complexities of establishing effective policy approaches, institutional frameworks, and mechanisms for sustained international engagement. The emphasis on coordinated efforts highlights the recognition that achieving meaningful reparations requires a unified and strategic approach.

The involvement of diverse stakeholders, including heads of state and representatives from international organizations, underscores the global importance of this issue and the need for collaborative solutions. The selection of Accra as the host city is symbolic, given Ghana’s leading role in advocating for reparations on the international stage. The conference is not merely a symbolic gesture but a concrete step towards translating the UN resolution into tangible actions.

The focus on educational and skills training funds reflects a commitment to empowering future generations and addressing the systemic inequalities that have resulted from centuries of exploitation. The anticipated outcomes of the conference are expected to provide a roadmap for future engagements, ensuring that the momentum generated by the UN resolution is sustained and translated into meaningful progress. The event represents a significant opportunity to reshape the narrative surrounding reparations and to foster a more just and equitable world.

The discussions will likely address the challenges of quantifying the damages caused by slavery and colonialism, as well as the complexities of determining appropriate forms of reparations. The conference is expected to be a catalyst for further dialogue and collaboration, paving the way for a more comprehensive and effective approach to reparatory justice.

The participation of the African diaspora is particularly crucial, as they represent a vital link to the historical experiences of slavery and colonialism and can provide valuable insights into the needs and priorities of affected communities. The conference is a testament to the growing global recognition of the need to address historical injustices and to create a more equitable future for all





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