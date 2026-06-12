Ghana's Thomas Partey Denied Canadian Visa, Will Miss World Cup Opener Against Panama

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been denied entry into Canada for the World Cup after his visa application was rejected, FIFA confirmed. The 32-year-old Villarreal player will miss the Group stage opener against Panama, a significant blow to the Black Stars' midfield plans amid his ongoing legal challenges.

Ghana 's preparations for their World Cup opener against Panama have been dealt a significant setback with the news that midfielder Thomas Partey will not be available for the match in Toronto.

The 32-year-old, a key player for the Black Stars and currently with Spanish club Villarreal, was denied entry into Canada after his visa application was rejected by the country's authorities. This developmental came to light through a statement from FIFA, which clarified its non-involvement in the immigration processes of host nations.

"FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas," the global governing body stated, confirming the situation as reported by BBC Sport. Partey had been expected to travel with the squad from their training base in Boston to join the team in Canada for the crucial Group stage fixture. This absence is a major blow for Ghana's tactical plans.

Partey, with his wealth of experience and pivotal role in controlling the midfield, is considered indispensable for the national team. His removal from the equation forces the coaching staff to urgently reconfigure their midfield strategy just days before the tournament begins. The team must now fast-track contingency plans and evaluate other squad members to fill the void left by his commanding presence. The situation adds an unexpected layer of pressure to an already high-stakes opening match.

Compounding the focus on Partey's unavailability is the serious legal cloud he carries. The player has previously pleaded not guilty to seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, allegations which reportedly relate to incidents involving four women between 2020 and 2022. While these charges are separate from the visa denial and he maintains his innocence, the ongoing legal process inevitably forms part of the broader context surrounding his status and the team's current predicament.

Ghana's team management and players now face the dual challenge of preparing for a World Cup match while dealing with this major, off-field personnel crisis. In response to this news, Ghana is expected to make swift and potentially last-minute alterations to their squad lineup and tactical approach for the Panama game. The technical staff will be under pressure to identify a suitable replacement or adjust the formation to mitigate the loss of such an integral player.

The focus will shift to other midfielders within the 26-man squad, with opportunities arising for those on the fringes of the starting eleven. The team's morale and cohesion will be tested as they strive to kick off their campaign with a positive result despite this considerable disruption. The incident highlights the complex and often unpredictable intersection of international sports, geopolitics, and individual legal statuses.

Visa issues for players and staff are not uncommon in global tournaments, but they typically involve less prominent figures. Partey's stature makes this particular case highly impactful. It serves as a stark reminder that even the most meticulously planned World Cup campaigns can be thrown into disarray by external bureaucratic decisions. For Ghana, the immediate priority is to demonstrate resilience and adaptability on the pitch, turning a potential calamity into a catalyst for unity and a battling performance against Panama





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