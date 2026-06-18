Ghana's Next Step Summit Charts Course for Slavery Reparations After Landmark UN Resolution

Ghana convened a high-level conference in Accra to translate the UN's landmark resolution on the transatlantic slave trade into actionable reparatory justice measures, featuring key international leaders and signaling a shift from acknowledgment to concrete commitments.

Ghana hosted a pivotal global conference on Thursday aimed at converting the mounting political backing for slavery reparations into concrete actions for justice. The gathering, known as the Next Step Summit , took place in Accra following the United Nations' adoption of a landmark resolution in March.

That resolution declared the transatlantic slave trade to be "the gravest crime against humanity" and was championed by Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama. Though not legally binding, the resolution goes beyond mere acknowledgment, urging nations complicit in the slave trade to pursue restorative justice. It has garnered support from 123 UN member states, marking the strongest international endorsement yet for the reparations cause.

Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Ablakwa opened the summit by declaring that the campaign for reparatory justice has achieved "unprecedented momentum" since the UN vote. He underscored the symbolic and practical shifts occurring globally, citing French President Emmanuel Macron's endorsement of repealing royal decrees that governed slavery in France's colonies and Pope Leo XIV's recent apology for the Catholic Church's historical delay in condemning slavery, which the pontiff called "a wound in Christian memory".

Ablakwa framed Ghana's role as transformative, stating that the nation, once a central hub of the transatlantic slave trade, is now "transitioning from being a crime scene to a sanctuary for healing and reparative justice". The three-day conference assembled leaders from across Africa and the diaspora, including the presidents of Barbados, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Namibia, and Liberia, alongside Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka.

The discussions focus on practical steps to implement the spirit of the UN resolution and address the enduring legacies of slavery. In his opening remarks, Minister Ablakwa expressed confidence that the battle for reparatory justice, like previous struggles against slavery, colonialism, and apartheid, will be won. He stressed that reparatory justice is no longer a marginal issue but a central demand of international relations.

Ghana has actively fostered connections with the African diaspora, granting citizenship to over 1,000 individuals in recent years, embodying a tangible step toward reconnection and reparation. The summit represents a concerted effort to build on the resolution's momentum and secure tangible commitments from former slave-trading nations. The event concludes with a call for sustained global cooperation to achieve restorative justice for the crimes of the transatlantic slave trade and its aftermath





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Ghana Reparations UN Resolution Transatlantic Slave Trade Reparatory Justice John Mahama Samuel Ablakwa Next Step Summit Diaspora Restorative Justice

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