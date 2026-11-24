Ghana protests the violent assault of domestic worker Stephanie Nkrumah in Iraq and considers suspending recruitment, while providing her with medical and financial support.

Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, confirmed that the government has formally lodged a protest with Iraqi authorities following the viral assault of domestic worker Stephanie Nkrumah. The minister revealed on Tuesday that Ghana is actively considering a complete moratorium on the recruitment of domestic workers to Iraq due to the severity of the incident. This diplomatic move comes after Nkrumah returned to the country on Monday, November 23, escaping the abuse she endured while working abroad.

Official Protest and Diplomatic Demands

Minister Ablakwa disclosed that the government demanded appropriate action against those responsible for the violent treatment of the Ghanaian national. He described the footage that circulated widely on social media in November as depicting a violent and dehumanizing assault by her employer. The video showed a man physically attacking a woman inside a room, pushing and hitting her while she sat on a chair and continuing the assault as she moved towards a wall. Ablakwa emphasized that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its diplomatic missions would continue to prioritize the welfare and dignity of citizens living outside the country.

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Nkrumah Recounts Traumatic Ordeal

Stephanie Nkrumah provided a harrowing account of her experience during an interview with TV3 Ghana, identifying her abuser as an agent of the recruitment agency that brought her to Iraq. She recounted how she was threatened with a gun and forced to return to the house where she worked as a domestic worker after attempting to escape. Nkrumah explained that the beatings she suffered caused significant health complications, yet her employers failed to take her to a hospital for proper medical attention. Instead, they often consulted a doctor remotely or provided inadequate treatment.

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Government Assistance and Moratorium Considerations

The Ghanaian government has announced comprehensive support for Nkrumah, including free urgent medical care and clinical psychological support based on doctors' recommendations. Minister Ablakwa stated that he had personally donated GH¢50,000 to her as initial assistance towards establishing a small business. He further pledged to provide her with a scholarship to enable her to resume her formal education, which she discontinued a few years ago. Ablakwa also noted that he had encouraged Nkrumah to share details of her abusers and their network to assist in diplomatic efforts for justice.

Impact on Labor Migration Policies

The incident has triggered a serious reevaluation of labor migration policies between Ghana and Iraq. Minister Ablakwa expressed deep concern that the assault might not be an isolated incident, citing the broader context of mistreatment faced by Ghanaian domestic workers. He stated that the government is strongly considering placing a moratorium on the recruitment of domestic workers to Iraq to prevent further harm. This potential suspension highlights the urgent need for stricter oversight and protection mechanisms for Ghanaian citizens working in foreign domestic service roles.