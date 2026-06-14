Germany Crush Curacao 7-1 in World Cup Opener

Germany started their World Cup campaign with a commanding 7-1 victory over tournament debutants Curacao, with goals from Felix Nmecha, Nico Schlotterbeck, Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown, and Deniz Undav.

Germany began their World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion on Sunday, cruising to a 7-1 victory over tournament debutants Curacao in their Group E opener in Houston.

The four-time world champions recorded their first win in an opening World Cup match since lifting the trophy in 2014, boosting their chances of reaching the knockout stage for the first time in over a decade. Felix Nmecha gave Germany an early lead, but Curacao briefly threatened an upset when Livano Comenencia's deflected effort levelled the score and sparked celebrations among the Caribbean side's supporters.

However, Germany quickly reasserted their dominance as Nico Schlotterbeck, Kai Havertz (two goals), Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav all found the net to seal a comprehensive victory. The result puts Germany in a strong position ahead of tougher Group E fixtures against Ecuador and Ivory Coast. For Curacao, who are making their first appearance at the World Cup, the defeat marked a harsh introduction to football's biggest stage despite a spirited performance in front of their passionate supporters.

Germany's seven-goal haul also evoked memories of their famous 7-1 demolition of hosts Brazil in the 2014 World Cup semi-final. From the outset, Germany controlled possession and created chances. In the sixth minute, Florian Wirtz threaded a pass to Nmecha, who curled a fine shot past goalkeeper Eloy Room from outside the box. The Germans continued to press, with Havertz and Musiala testing the Curacao defense.

Against the run of play, Curacao equalized in the 25th minute when Comenencia's strike from distance took a deflection off a German defender, wrong-footing Manuel Neuer. The goal sent the Curacao fans into a frenzy, briefly raising hopes of a shock result. But Germany's response was swift. After a cooling break, they regained control.

In the 38th minute, Schlotterbeck rose highest to head home a corner kick for his first international goal, restoring Germany's lead. Just before halftime, Havertz converted a penalty after Nmecha was fouled in the box, making it 3-1. The second half started with Germany at full throttle. Musiala scored within 69 seconds of the restart, latching onto a precise pass from Joshua Kimmich and slotting home.

Shortly after, Brown added a fifth goal with a composed finish. Substitute Undav then continued his impressive international form by netting Germany's sixth goal, and another substitute rounded off the scoring. The match showcased Germany's depth, with multiple players contributing. Coach Hansi Flick praised his team's mentality after conceding, saying that the response was exactly what he expected from a top side.

For Curacao, the experience was bittersweet; they competed well in spells but were ultimately outclassed. The defeat ends their dream of progressing from a tough group, but they won hearts with their spirited display. Germany now turn their focus to Ecuador, a match that could determine group winners. With this win, they have gained crucial momentum and confidence.

The performance also silenced critics who questioned their form heading into the tournament. All rights reserved but this content is rewritten exclusively for this output





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