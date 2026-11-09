German Unity Day Celebrated in Lagos With Nigerian Fashion and Art

The German Consulate General in Lagos hosted a reception for German Unity Day, featuring Nigerian designers, bear-themed art, and diplomatic speeches on cooperation.

German Consul General Daniel Krull hosted a reception at the German Consulate General's garden in Victoria Island, Lagos, on November 3, to mark the 36th anniversary of German Unity Day. The event gathered diplomats, government officials, business leaders, and creatives to celebrate the reunion of East and West Germany.

The gathering highlighted the deepening ties between Nigeria and Germany through a program blending reflections on German history with vibrant Nigerian cultural presentations. Guests engaged with the theme of "Many Strengths, One Nation" through fashion displays, bear-inspired artworks, and collaborative painting installations.

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Diplomatic Reflections on Reunification

German Consul General Daniel Krull addressed the audience by reflecting on the peaceful actions that led to German reunification on October 3, 1990, following the fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989. He emphasized that no gunshots were fired during this historic period and stressed the importance of peaceful transformation.

"People can bring about change and transformation through peaceful means. We have to recall no gunshot was fired during this amazing period," Krull stated. He further noted that international cooperation is essential for success, highlighting the role of development partners and academics in sustaining these bonds.

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Lagos State Official Welcomes Guests

Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Secretary to the Lagos State Government, represented the state administration and praised the generational friendship between Lagos and Germany. She explained that such alliances extend beyond formal government agreements, relying on people who exchange ideas, establish businesses, and build lasting relationships.

Salu-Hundeyin acknowledged the significant contributions of German businesses, educational institutions, and cultural organizations to the region. She reaffirmed Lagos State's commitment to strengthening these partnerships, noting that the event provided a platform to celebrate these ongoing collaborative efforts.

Nigerian Fashion Designers Showcase Heritage

The fashion segment of the evening featured Couture by Laras, Bukola Neville, Samitolaf, Adaisi, and Takera Studio. Designers interpreted briefs covering office clothing, cocktail outfits, and party wear, offering guests a unique perspective on Nigerian style and modern aesthetics.

Joy Obona, founder of Adaisi, shared her brand's focus on preserving cultural values in fashion. She expressed concern that younger generations might gradually push traditional Nigerian styles out of their wardrobes due to a preference for Western clothing, which could lead to the extinction of cultural roots in fashion.

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Obona's designs incorporate traditional materials like aso oke and adire into contemporary pieces using tie-dye techniques. She participated in the event after receiving training in fashion illustration through GIZ, Germany's development cooperation agency, which helped her develop her skills and connect with the global design community.

Art and Interactive Cultural Installations

Visitors engaged with the YoruBuddy Art Competition 2026, which invited Nigerian artists to reinterpret the Buddy Bear through their own cultural references. Finalists including Dominion Aka, Joseph Steve, Vairagi Chukwudebe, Amarachi Ezeh, Esther Kikelomo Oyewale, John Adediran, Yemz Olapo, Ibraheem Shakioye, Hephzibah Asekhame, and Marvellous Akinkunmi displayed their bear-inspired artworks.

A live-painting installation allowed guests to contribute to a shared artwork, fostering interaction among attendees of different ages and nationalities. Lucia Ikediashi, creative producer at Shimas Services, stated that the initiative aimed to create common ground among people with diverse interests and backgrounds, turning participation into a shared cultural experience.