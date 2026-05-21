Manuel Neuer, a 40-year-old veteran goalkeeper known for his brilliant performances, has been named in the German national team's 26-man World Cup squad, marking a surprise inclusion in international retirement. Neuer will be the primary goalkeeper ahead of Oliver Baumann, as coach Julian Nagelsmann believes in his unique aura and quality. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, who returned from a broken ankle, has been recalled for the tournament. The 2500-character news observation also covers other significant personnel changes in the squad lineup, discussing Matthias Ginter's exclusion and Manchester United's Malick Thiaw being preferred in central defence. Also, Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig missed out on the squad after being called up for March friendlies.

Bayern Munich's German goalkeeper #01 Manuel Neuer holds the trophy as Bayern Munich's players celebrate their 35th Bundesliga championship title, on May 17, 2026. Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was handed a surprise recall to Germany 's 26-man World Cup squad on Thursday, coming out of international retirement to play in the tournament for a fifth time.

The 40-year-old retired from international duty in 2024 but coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed the World Cup winner will be the number one option ahead of Oliver Baumann at this summer's tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Matthias Ginter, another 2014 World Cup winner who was instrumental in Freiburg's run to the Europa League final, failed to make the cut, with Newcastle's Malick Thiaw preferred in central defence.

Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig was dropped from the squad after being called up for the March friendlies, but will travel with the side to help in training during the tournament. Munich's Jamal Musiala returns to the squad after missing Germany's March friendlies as he recovered from a broken ankle. Nagelsmann named a Premier League-heavy attacking contingent...





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Manuel Neuer German National Team World Cup Surprise Recalled Premier League-Heavy Contingent Arsenal Liverpool Juventus Thomas Muller Germany DFB Malick Thiaw

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