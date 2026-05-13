German Ambassador Stresses Ongoing Economic Reforms in Nigeria are Attracting Investments

The Federal Government has appealed to German investors and businesses in Nigeria, emphasizing the advantages of the ongoing financial reforms under President Tinubu. With the recent upgrades by rating agencies and strong performance in the Nigerian capital market, the Nigerian economy is now a top investment option for foreign investment. The ongoing reforms, which include removing fuel subsidies, liberalizing the foreign exchange market, improving fiscal sustainability, and strengthening investor confidence, could help attract more German investments in Nigeria, with more than 90 German companies currently operating in the country. Nigerian President Tinubu also announced that the country would be aiming to reach a one trillion dollar economy by 2030.

The Federal Government has appealed to German investors and businesses to boost their commitments in Nigeria , declaring that the ongoing financial reforms by President Bola Tinubu have bestowed novel chances across key industries of the economy.

According to the German Ambassador, the reforms are gradually catalyzing favorable outcomes for both local and foreign investors, causing the Nigerian economy to become more dependable for local and foreign investors. The minister elaborated on the reforms implemented by the administration, which include the withdrawal of fuel subsidies, the liberalization of the foreign exchange market, the augmentation of revenue mobilization, and extensive structural changes. These reforms are crucial for fostering long-term economic growth and boosting investor confidence.

The minister disclosed that Nigeria's revenue performance has significantly improved since the reforms started, with total government revenue increasing from about N19.9 trillion in 2023 to over N28 trillion in 2025, surpassing government targets. Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves also increased to $46 billion, reaching the highest level recorded in almost eight years. These statistics have enhanced investor confidence and stabilized the foreign exchange market





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Nigeria Germany Economic Reforms Investment Capital Market Rating Agencies Foreign Exchange Reserves Foreign Exchange Market Inflation International Credit Rating Agencies UN Development Plan German Embassy Bola Tinubu German Companies Energy Transition Plan Nigeria's Energy Transition Plan

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