A framed lock of hair from George Washington sold for $4,000 at Richmond Auctions. The item traces its lineage to John Gadsby and highlights 19th-century mourning customs.

A framed lock of hair belonging to former United States President George Washington has been sold for $4,000 (£3,058) at an auction in the US. The historic item was sold on Saturday by Richmond Auctions, although the identity of the successful bidder has not been disclosed. This sale adds to the growing list of personal artifacts from the nation's first leader that have found new homes with private collectors or museums.

Historical Provenance and Ownership Chain

According to the auction house, the hair originally belonged to John Gadsby, who hosted Washington for dinner in 1799, shortly before the former president died later that year. Gadsby reportedly obtained the hair because of his friendship with Washington and preserved it as a historical keepsake. The item was later acquired by collector John K. Lattimer from one of Gadsby's descendants before eventually appearing at auction.

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A 1928 statement by Gadsby's granddaughter, Julia Ten Eyck McBlair, provided details about how her grandfather came into possession of the hair. She recalled that the framed lock was displayed beneath Washington's portrait in her family's home in Washington City, where she had seen it throughout her life. This personal testimony helps verify the authenticity of the item and its direct connection to the Washington estate.

Context of Mourning Customs and Value

However, Saturday's sale was not the highest amount ever paid for Washington's hair. In 2021, three strands believed to have been removed from him around the time of his death sold for nearly $40,000. Several locks of Washington's hair have survived over the years, with at least 50 examples preserved in a collection at Mount Vernon, his former residence, which is now a museum.

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According to Mount Vernon's website, displaying locks of hair belonging to friends and loved ones was particularly popular among wealthy families during the 19th century. Washington led American forces to victory against Britain during the American War of Independence and played a significant role in the drafting of the United States Constitution. These historical facts continue to drive interest in his personal memorabilia among historians and collectors alike.

Market Trends for Presidential Memorabilia

Other historical items associated with Washington have also attracted considerable interest at auctions. In July, a letter signed by Washington in 1776, requesting soldiers for the Continental Army to fight British forces, was sold for $109,800. This significant price point demonstrates the robust market for documents and artifacts related to the founding fathers.

The auction of the hair lock underscores the enduring fascination with George Washington on a personal level, beyond his political legacy. Collectors are increasingly willing to pay premium prices for items that offer a tangible connection to the early days of the American republic. The sale by Richmond Auctions highlights the importance of provenance in determining the value of such historical artifacts.

Future Collecting and Preservation Efforts

The successful sale of this framed lock ensures its preservation and continued interest by a new owner. While the specific details of the bidder remain unknown, the transaction reflects a broader trend of private individuals investing in American history. Museums like Mount Vernon continue to serve as educational resources, providing context for such private collections.

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As interest in historical artifacts grows, auction houses like Richmond Auctions play a vital role in connecting these items with new custodians. The sale of the Washington hair lock serves as a reminder of the enduring legacy of the first president. Future auctions featuring presidential memorabilia are likely to draw similar attention from dedicated collectors and historians.