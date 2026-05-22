George Akume Condemns Electoral Material Diversion in APC Primaries, Appeals for Unity and Peaceful Participation

A senior official from the SGF, George Akume, has expressed concern over reports of alleged electoral material diversion during the recent All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Benue State. He appealed to APC members and supporters in the state to remain united and to not allow any incidents to divide the party. He also urged relevant authorities and security agencies to probe allegations and ensure that any wrongdoings are met with appropriate sanctions. Additionally, Akume emphasized staying peaceful and actively participating in the presidential primary election despite the existing disagreements leading up to the primaries.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume , voiced concern over reports of alleged diversion of electoral materials during the recent All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Benue State , warning that such incidents could threaten the credibility of the party’s internal electoral process.

George Akume spoke shortly after landing at the Makurdi Airport ahead of the APC presidential primary scheduled for Saturday. He appealed to APC members in Benue State to remain united and prioritise the overall interest of the party above individual ambitions. The former Benue State governor revealed that he had been inundated with allegations relating to diversion of election materials and other irregularities during the earlier APC primaries in Benue. He urged aggrieved aspirants and their supporters to embrace reconciliation.

The SGF further called on relevant authorities and security agencies to probe the allegations surrounding the conduct of the primaries and ensure anyone found culpable faces appropriate sanctions. George Akume appealed to APC members and supporters in Benue to remain peaceful and actively participate in the presidential primary election.

He further stated that in democracy, you must always have some opposing voices but the truth is that the presidential candidate has been approved by most Nigerians, and they are very sure come tomorrow that our people are going to vote massively for Mr President





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All Progressives Congress (APC) Primaries Diverted Electoral Materials George Akume Benue State Divisions Within The APC Reformation Of The APC Unity Reconciliation Presidential Elections Polarisation And Polarization

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