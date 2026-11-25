SGF George Akume urges coordinated efforts between police, communities, and youth development initiatives to address cultism and secure Nigeria's future under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has issued a direct mandate to the Nigeria Police Force to significantly bolster its preventive policing strategies and deepen community partnerships. This strategic shift aims to systematically dismantle cultism, suppress youth-related crimes, and neutralize other social vices that currently threaten the fabric of national security across the nation. The directive underscores a move away from reactive law enforcement toward proactive societal stabilization.

Coordinated Strategy to Dismantle Cultism

George Akume asserted that the menace of cultism cannot be eradicated through law enforcement agencies acting in isolation. Instead, it demands a comprehensive, multi-stakeholder approach that integrates security forces with traditional rulers, religious leaders, parents, teachers, and civil society organizations. This call to action was delivered on Wednesday in Abuja during the inaugural national conference hosted by the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices, as confirmed in a statement by his Media Assistant, Yomi Odunuga.

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Akume emphasized that cultism and associated social vices have persistently undermined community safety while disrupting educational activities. He noted that these destructive forces are destroying promising lives and severely weakening the developmental prospects of young Nigerians. Consequently, he argued that these challenges require a coordinated and proactive response that extends beyond policing to address the underlying social and economic root causes of the crisis.

Building Trust Through Preventive Policing

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation described preventive policing as an indispensable tool for addressing the current security landscape. He stressed the critical necessity of early threat identification, rigorous intelligence-sharing mechanisms, and the cultivation of stronger trust between the Nigeria Police Force and the communities they serve. Akume explained that by identifying threats early and building trust, authorities can prevent crime before it occurs, thereby creating safer environments for all citizens.

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To achieve this, Akume urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, parents, teachers, and civil society organizations to collaborate closely with security agencies. This joint effort is intended to promote vigilance, foster responsible citizenship, and encourage peaceful coexistence within local communities. The goal is to establish a robust network of support that identifies potential risks at their nascent stages, preventing escalation into violent conflicts.

Youth Empowerment and Renewed Hope Agenda

Beyond security measures, Akume called for increased investment in youth development initiatives, including education, mentorship, skills acquisition, and entrepreneurship. He posited that providing young people with meaningful economic opportunities is essential to steering vulnerable youths away from criminal activities and destructive influences. By redirecting this energy towards productive and responsible citizenship, the nation can harness the potential of its youth as its greatest resource rather than merely viewing them as beneficiaries of national development.

The Federal Government, operating under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening national security, empowering young Nigerians, and creating a safer society. Akume assured the public that his office would continue to promote inter-agency coordination, policy coherence, and collaboration among relevant institutions to effectively address cultism and other social challenges. Participants at the conference were urged to provide practical recommendations that would further strengthen these preventive policing and community engagement efforts, ensuring a sustainable path forward for Nigeria's security architecture.