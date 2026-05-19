Genevieve Nnaji Discusses Nigeria's Film Industry, Hopes for More Intercontinental Productions, Optimism for Future Growth, and Upcoming Roles

Genevieve Nnaji recently discussed Nigeria's film industry, her role in expanding Nollywood's global reach, and her optimism for its future growth. She highlighted the richness of Nigerian and African narratives and expressed hope that those stories receive wider international recognition. Additionally, the actress is set to return to the screen in a thriller series, and an Abuja doctor revealed a unique method to permanently cure weak erection and infertility issues without side effects.

Nnaji described the industry as relatively young at about 40 years old and said it had made considerable progress within a short period. She highlighted the richness of Nigerian and African narratives and hoped those stories would receive wider international recognition.

Genevieve Nnaji gave her role in expanding Nollywood's global reach and expressed optimism about the future of filmmaking in Africa. She is set to return to the screen in a thriller series called Wahala, produced by BBC Studios and based on a novel by Theresa Ikoko. Also, an Abuja doctor revealed a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period





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