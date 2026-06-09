General Enenche Rejects Calls for Service Chiefs' Removal, Cites Lack of Solution to Security Crisis

Major General John Enenche, former Defence Media Operations coordinator, counters calls for replacing service chiefs, arguing frequent changes won't resolve Nigeria's protracted insecurity. He also notes recent army successes against terrorist networks.

Major General John Enenche , former coordinator of Defence Media Operations, has responded to calls for the removal of service chiefs amid ongoing banditry and terrorism in Niger ia.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had earlier advised President Bola Tinubu on the security situation. However, General Enenche, in an interview with Arise TV on Tuesday, argued that changing service chiefs frequently is not the solution to the decade-long security crisis. He emphasized that security must be taken seriously and that rotating leadership would not address the underlying issues.

The army also reported capturing suspected terrorist informants and recovering cash and devices in Niger, highlighting ongoing operations. The issue of insecurity has persisted across Nigeria for over a decade, with banditry, terrorism, and kidnapping becoming widespread. Various stakeholders, including religious leaders and former military officials, have offered differing perspectives on how to tackle the problem. While some advocate for leadership changes within the security apparatus, others stress the need for comprehensive strategies involving intelligence, community engagement, and sustainable development.

General Enenche's stance underscores the complexity of security reforms and warns against quick fixes that may disrupt ongoing efforts. Recent military operations have shown results, such as the interception of terrorist informants and seizure of assets in Niger State. These actions indicate that security forces remain active despite challenges. The debate over service chief tenure reflects broader discussions about accountability, performance, and institutional continuity.

As the administration faces mounting pressure, balancing political expectations with operational realities will be critical. The discourse highlights the need for a multifaceted approach that combines immediate tactical actions with long-term structural reforms to achieve lasting stability





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Security Service Chiefs John Enenche Enoch Adeboye Bola Tinubu Banditry Terrorism Niger Armed Forces

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