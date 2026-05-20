Gen. Gowon’s memoir presentation honored by dignitaries

Eminent Nigerians gathered to honor the former Head of State at the public presentation of his memoir, which was also attended by former First Lady Patience Jonathan, former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, and former military President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida. Other notable attendees included the Sultan of Sokoto, the Emir of Kano, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Disocese Matthew Hassan Kukah, and major government officials.

yesterday led eminent Nigeria ns to honor former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon at the public presentation of his memoir – "My Life of Duty and Allegiance".and former First Lady Patience Jonathan; former Head of State Gen.

Abdulsalami Abubakar; former military President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, who was represented by his daughter and former Defence Minister Theophilus Danjuma. Others are: Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume; Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III; Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II; Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Disocese Matthew Hassan Kukah; senior government officials; serving and retired military officers; monarchs and religious leaders.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu recommended the auto-biography as a guide for Nigeria’s future, regional cooperation and the preservation of national unity. The President urged that the book be widely circulated across the country, describing it as a civic inheritance for all Nigerians. Other major donors include billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote who gave N500 million and Plateau State Governor who donated N250 million





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