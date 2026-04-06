Gbenga Daniel at 70: A Legacy of Business, Politics, and Service

This article celebrates the life and achievements of Justus Olugbenga Daniel, examining his significant contributions to both the business and political arenas in Nigeria. It reflects on his work ethic, his commitment to the people of Ogun State, and his enduring legacy. The article also provides a brief of other pressing national issues.

Justus Olugbenga Daniel, a multifaceted individual, has achieved success in both the business and political spheres. Initially, he made a significant impact in the corporate world, contributing to technological and economic progress through Kresta Laurel, a leading brand in elevators and escalators, which he founded at the age of 34. Subsequently, he transitioned into politics, leaving his mark as a two-term governor of Ogun State from 2003 to 2011.

He further solidified his political presence by becoming the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly in 2023. Daniel's path to leadership was not accidental; his motivation to serve society was evident through the Gateway Front Foundation (GFF), established to support the less privileged. This foundation served as a platform for connecting with the people and ultimately propelled him to the highest political office in his home state. During his governorship, Daniel's administration prioritized the needs of the people, implementing programs and policies with a human-centered approach. His impact on Ogun State is still visible today, and he remains a respected leader. While his political achievements are well-known, including the controversies and criticisms he faced, there's more to Daniel than his public image. Daniel's dedication to his work and attention to detail are legendary. He is known for his thoroughness and business-like approach, never relying on second-hand information. As governor, he was constantly active, touring every ward in Ogun State multiple times. His leadership improved Ogun State through infrastructure development and, more importantly, through the empowerment of its people. He understood the importance of connecting with the people, understanding their challenges, and providing them with assistance to improve their lives. Daniel's approach to development prioritized the well-being of the people. He believed in providing alternatives before any displacement due to developmental projects, as seen during the construction of the Abeokuta-Siun-Sagamu Expressway in 2004. This 38km road was transformed into a dual carriageway with streetlights and a well-designed divider. He ensured that those displaced by the project received new homes, with access to free utilities like water and electricity, demonstrating his commitment to the people's welfare. This was a testament to his values. The red brick houses remain visible reminders of his development initiatives along the road, constructed by the Ogun State Road Management Agency (OGROMA), which he established to strengthen local expertise and provide job opportunities for the youth. \Furthermore, the article implicitly calls for attention to several other critical issues of Nigerian society, including the need for the Edo State government to promptly establish an electricity regulatory commission, the analysis of the potential legacy of Cardoso at the CBN (Central Bank of Nigeria), the investigation into illegal timber trade and its link to terrorism in North-central Nigeria, and the examination of how families in Oyo State managed during the prolonged closure of schools. In addition, there is a report on the exclusive findings of the federal government panel on the alleged forgery of certificate by Uche Nnaji, and the alleged operation of undeclared accounts by the Federal High Court Chief Judge Tsoho and its violation of code of conduct law. Finally, the article reveals the paradox in Akwa Ibom State, where luxury SUVs are provided for ex-officials while the pupils sit on floors in schools. All these illustrate the scope and broad interests of the Nigerian press and the importance of accountability, governance, and the wellbeing of the citizens





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