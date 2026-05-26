Gbenga Abiola Emerges as APC Candidate for Agege Constituency I, Sparking Celebrations

The development of Gbenga Abiola, popularly known as Agbelebu, emerging as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Agege Constituency I, following the party's primaries in Lagos State, sparked celebrations across parts of the constituency as supporters, residents, and party faithful gathered in solidarity with the lawmaker.

Gbenga Abiola , popularly known as Agbelebu , has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Agege Constituency I , following the party's primaries in Lagos State.

The development sparked celebrations across parts of the constituency as supporters, residents, and party faithful gathered in solidarity with the lawmaker shortly after the announcement. The supporters attributed Abiola's emergence to his longstanding involvement in grassroots mobilization, youth empowerment, humanitarian interventions, and political inclusion across Agege. Abiola thanked supporters, residents, and party members for their support and peaceful conduct throughout the process.

He also acknowledged the role played by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, describing his contributions to the development of Agege as significant. The APC candidate called for reconciliation within the party and urged members and stakeholders to work together ahead of the general election, emphasizing the importance of unity and collective responsibility for the success of the party and the progress of the constituency





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