Gbajabiamila Urges Leke Abejide to Stay and Fight for Control of the ADC Amid Internal Crisis

Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila has advised lawmaker Leke Abejide to remain in the African Democratic Congress despite ongoing leadership disputes and calls for his exit from the party.

In a significant political development on April 20, 2026, Femi Gbajabiamila , the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, publicly advised Leke Abejide , a prominent member representing the Yagba federal constituency in Kogi State, to maintain his allegiance to the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) despite the ongoing internal instability plaguing the organization.

The ADC has been locked in a bitter power struggle since July 2025, following a controversial takeover of the party leadership by an opposition-leaning coalition. This transition has sparked numerous legal and administrative disputes, most notably characterized by accusations from Nafiu Bala, a former deputy national chairman of the party, who contends that the current leadership structure, led by former Senate President David Mark, was established through illegal processes. The internal crisis reached a boiling point when Abejide and several other notable party figures—including Kingsley Temitope, Obinna Norman, Kennedy Odiong, and Stella Chukwuma—faced disciplinary threats and accusations of anti-party activities. These factions have traded barbs, with some critics dismissively labeling recent internal meetings as a suya convention, explicitly declaring the actions taken during these sessions as null and void. The friction within the party ranks reflects a broader struggle for influence that has left many members questioning their political future and contemplating potential defections to larger, more stable political platforms within the Nigerian political landscape. However, speaking during a celebration marking Abejide’s birthday, Gbajabiamila offered a contrasting perspective, framing the lawmaker as a resilient figure who has thrived despite the odds. The Chief of Staff lauded Abejide for his unique ability to secure consecutive electoral victories in Kogi State while running under the banner of a party that lacks the massive institutional machinery of the dominant national parties. Gbajabiamila emphasized that such a feat serves as a testament to the personal brand and grassroots connection that the lawmaker has cultivated over the years. According to the Chief of Staff, Abejide has not only demonstrated personal electoral prowess but has also been instrumental in expanding the reach of the ADC by attracting other candidates to the fold, thereby proving his value as a committed party strategist. Concluding his remarks, Gbajabiamila offered a direct and forceful charge to the lawmaker: stay the course. He encouraged Abejide to fight for control of the ADC, urging him to resist the pressure to defect to other parties. The Chief of Staff characterized the lawmaker as a fighter and insisted that his political strength lies in his ability to endure and overcome internal party strife. By advising him to remain and battle for the soul of the ADC, Gbajabiamila signaled that the presidency values his independent political influence. He closed his address by asserting that nobody has the power to strip a politician of their hard-earned political foundation as long as they remain steadfast, urging Abejide to continue his work within the party and secure his future electoral wins without abandonment





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Femi Gbajabiamila Leke Abejide ADC Kogi Politics Nigerian Elections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gov Alia urges JAMB to reschedule exams for abducted UTME candidatesBenue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has urged the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to reschedule exams for eight candidates of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) who were abducted in the state. The victims were part of a group of passengers kidnapped last Wednesday along the Makurdi–Otukpo highway.

Read more »

Cleric urges Tinubu to tackle insecurity, economic hardship in northern Nigeria urgentlyThe Chairman of TEKAN/ECWA, Rev. Andemun Musa, has called on President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action in addressing the persistent security challenges in Northern Nigeria, particularly what he described as targeted attacks on Christians. Rev.

Read more »

Aisha Yesufu Reacts to FCT Teachers’ Indefinite Strike, Urges Wike to Intervene UrgentlyA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Minister Nyesom Wike Urges PDP to Facilitate Mass Return of Defected MembersFCT Minister Nyesom Wike calls on the Peoples Democratic Party leadership to form a strong committee to reconcile and bring back politicians who left the party, emphasizing unity and strength for future electoral success.

Read more »

Lagos govt urges compliance as monthly sanitation resumes April 25The Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has urged residents to comply with the reintroduced monthly environmental sanitation exercise, set to resume on Saturday, April 25, 2026. In a statement shared on its official X platform on Monday, the agency announced that the exercise would take place statewide between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Read more »

“There is room for you” – Wike urges aggrieved PDP members to returnBarr. Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and national leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged aggrieved members of the party to return, assuring them of their entitlements.

Read more »