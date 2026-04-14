Gbajabiamila Hails Wike's Role in Landmark Hypercity-Carrefour Partnership, Sees Retail Revolution in Abuja

The Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, commends FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for fostering a business-friendly environment that facilitated the Hypercity-Carrefour partnership in Abuja. The collaboration is seen as a key step in Nigeria's economic growth and a sign of confidence in the nation's investment potential. The partnership is expected to drive job creation and market access for local businesses, with plans for expansion to other major cities.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila , expressed strong praise for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike , for cultivating a favorable environment for private businesses. He specifically highlighted Wike's crucial role in facilitating the significant partnership between Hypercity and Carrefour . Gbajabiamila spoke on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the franchise signing ceremony held in Abuja on Tuesday, describing the collaboration as a resounding 'statement of confidence' in the nation's economic potential. In a direct commendation of the FCT leadership, Gbajabiamila singled out Wike for his 'pivotal role' in bringing the deal to fruition, characterizing the Minister as a 'deep thinker' whose business-oriented approach to public administration is yielding tangible results for the nation’s capital. The Chief of Staff emphasized that this successful collaboration underscores Wike’s ongoing commitment to reshaping both the economic and physical landscape of Abuja .

The collaboration, while initially taking root in Abuja, is being seen as a key signal of Nigeria's broader status as the leading investment destination in Africa, with the FCT 'sowing the seed' for a retail revolution poised to spread nationwide. The aim is to turn Abuja into a leading retail hub and to expand to other cities such as Lagos in the near future. Gbajabiamila went on to suggest that the retail collaboration is already looking toward expansion into Lagos and other major urban centers in the near future. He highlighted the stability and potential of the Nigerian market under the current administration, encouraging international investors to view Nigeria not just as a market, but as a stable 'home for long-term partnership'.

Mr. Sunny Chuwla, Managing Director of HyperCity Supermarket, noted that the partnership is set to act as a significant catalyst for Nigeria’s economic growth, driving major investment and industrial progress. He emphasized that the collaboration with Carrefour would lead to substantial job creation for the national workforce, simultaneously granting expanded market access to local suppliers and producers. The plan includes the immediate opening of new stores in Abuja and other key cities nationwide to stimulate modern retail growth. Mr. Chuwla framed the milestone as a 'beginning' rather than a conclusion, designed to empower local businesses and build a lasting bridge between global excellence and Nigerian opportunity. The initiative aims to build a world-class retail ecosystem by blending global operational excellence with local ambition, providing quality products and modern shopping experiences to Nigerian families. Mr. Chuwla underlined Nigeria's status as a market of real opportunity rather than mere potential, citing the strong growth observed since the opening of their first store in Port Harcourt in 2022. This partnership represents a shift from observation to active investment and development within Nigeria, employing global standards to meet the nation's growing retail demands.

With the partnership entering its next phase, a strategic expansion plan is already underway, starting with the transition of existing Port Harcourt stores to the Carrefour brand. The momentum generated in Abuja is expected to facilitate the retail collaboration’s expansion into other major urban centers, including Lagos, in the near future. The emergence of Abuja as a retail hub is being presented to the global business community as a model of the stability and potential found within the Nigerian market, offering a compelling case for investment. The partnership between Hypercity and Carrefour represents a strong vote of confidence in the Nigerian economy and the leadership of the FCT, highlighting the government's commitment to creating an attractive environment for foreign investment. This venture aims to boost economic activity and provide numerous opportunities for Nigerian businesses and consumers. The expansion plans show that the company is fully committed to a long-term presence and investment in Nigeria, further signaling the country's growing prominence on the global stage for business





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Retail Investment Nigeria Abuja Carrefour Hypercity Femi Gbajabiamila Nyesom Wike Economy Partnership

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