Gbajabiamila Endorses Hamzat for Lagos Governor

Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has publicly backed Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, in his bid to become the next governor of Lagos State. The endorsement was given during a consultation visit by Hamzat, with Gbajabiamila expressing full confidence in Hamzat’s leadership and capacity to govern.

Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and a highly respected figure in Nigerian politics, Femi Gbajabiamila , has publicly and unequivocally endorsed the gubernatorial aspirations of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat .

The endorsement came during a consultative visit by Hamzat to Gbajabiamila, a meeting that underscored the growing momentum behind Hamzat’s campaign for the highest office in Lagos State. Gbajabiamila, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, expressed profound confidence in Hamzat’s leadership qualities, his demonstrated competence, and his unwavering readiness to steer Lagos State towards continued progress and prosperity.

He characterized Hamzat as a leader of integrity and capability, assuring the gathering that the state’s future would be secure and well-managed under his guidance. The endorsement is particularly significant given Gbajabiamila’s political stature and influence within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and his deep roots within the Lagos political landscape. His backing is expected to galvanize support for Hamzat across various constituencies and strengthen his position as a frontrunner in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

During the endorsement, Gbajabiamila delivered a notably warm and encouraging message to Hamzat, playfully suggesting that the Deputy Governor could rely on his support without reservation. He stated that Hamzat’s proactive approach to seeking counsel and building consensus, exemplified by the consultation visit, was a testament to his character and respect for the political process.

Gbajabiamila further affirmed his unwavering commitment to Hamzat’s campaign, declaring that his own constituency, Surulere, and indeed the entire Lagos State, would stand firmly behind him. This public declaration of support is a clear signal of alignment within the APC and a demonstration of the party’s unified front in the lead-up to the election.

The atmosphere at the meeting was described as positive and optimistic, with attendees expressing confidence in Hamzat’s ability to build upon the achievements of the current administration and address the evolving needs of the state’s diverse population. The presence of key political figures further highlighted the importance of the event and the widespread support Hamzat is garnering. The extent of Hamzat’s consultations and the growing list of endorsements were also highlighted during the meeting.

Musiliu Obanikoro, a prominent member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), provided a detailed briefing on the outreach efforts undertaken by Hamzat’s campaign team. Obanikoro reported that the response had been overwhelmingly positive, with significant endorsements received from various stakeholders across the state. He specifically informed Gbajabiamila of the widespread support, emphasizing the depth and breadth of the endorsements received thus far. This report served to reinforce the narrative of Hamzat as a consensus candidate with broad appeal.

The gathering included a distinguished delegation representing Hamzat’s campaign, featuring key figures such as Alhaji Muti Are, Secretary of the GAC; Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon; Bode Oyedele; Engineer Adekunle Olayinka; and Dr. Hakeem Shittu. Other notable attendees included Saheed Kekereekun, Dr. Jebe, and Rasaq Ajala, demonstrating the diverse coalition supporting Hamzat’s bid for the governorship. The collective presence of these influential individuals underscores the seriousness of Hamzat’s campaign and the high level of political capital invested in his success.

The endorsement from Gbajabiamila, coupled with the reported widespread support, positions Hamzat as a formidable contender in the upcoming Lagos State gubernatorial election, promising a competitive and engaging political contest





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Femi Gbajabiamila Obafemi Hamzat Lagos State Gubernatorial Election Politics

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