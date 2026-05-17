Gas Leak Disrupts Schools in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State

A gas leak in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state, caused panic among students and disrupted classes at several schools in the area. Some students were seen carrying their classmates who had fainted off the school premises, while others fanned them frantically with exercise books in desperate attempts to revive them.

at Anglican Girls Grammar School in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state, were disrupted after students fled their classrooms in panic over a gas leak in the area.

Some students were seen carrying their classmates who had fainted off the school premises, while others fanned them frantically with exercise books in desperate attempts to revive them. Several other schools in the surrounding area, including Our Ladies Grammar School (Epe Garage), Anglican Girls Grammar School (Obalende), Titilayo Agbaje Comprehensive High School (Imosan), Ifesowapo Comprehensive High School (Imosan), St. Peter’s Anglican Primary School (Imosan), and Orphanage Primary School (Imosan), were also affected in the Friday gas leak.

The affected students were taken to the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital for medical attention, while some parents who could afford private healthcare facilities took their children elsewhere for treatment





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Gas Leak Disruption Panic Students Fainted Revival Schools Affected Medical Attention Private Healthcare Facilities Investigation Source Emission Exposure Risk Associated Gases Health Implications Climate Change Atmospheric Scientist Environmental Monitoring Reactive Arbitration System

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