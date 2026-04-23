Gas Explosion Sparks Fire at Kirikiri Correctional Service Quarters, Navy Responds Swiftly

A gas explosion caused a fire outbreak at the Nigerian Correctional Service quarters in Kirikiri, Lagos. The Nigerian Navy swiftly responded, containing the blaze before it could spread further, with no casualties reported.

A significant fire incident unfolded at the Nigeria n Correctional Service quarters in Kirikiri , a district within the Apapa area of Lagos State, late on April 22nd.

The emergency began around 11 PM with a powerful gas explosion within a residential building situated inside the correctional service compound. The initial blast, attributed to a gas cylinder malfunction, quickly escalated into a full-blown fire, rapidly spreading to an adjacent structure. Thankfully, a swift and coordinated response from the Nigerian Navy prevented a potentially catastrophic situation. The Nigerian Navy Ship WEY (NNS WEY), working closely with the Naval Ordnance Depot (NOD), were the first responders to the scene.

Director of Naval Information, Captain AA Folorunsho, detailed the Navy’s immediate action in an official statement. Two fire trucks were dispatched without delay, and naval personnel immediately commenced firefighting operations. Their focused and efficient efforts were instrumental in containing the blaze before it could extend beyond the two affected buildings.

Notably, the Navy’s team successfully brought the fire under control *prior* to the arrival of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, demonstrating the critical importance of rapid initial response capabilities. The quick thinking and effective execution of the naval team undoubtedly minimized the extent of the damage and prevented further escalation of the incident. The Navy’s intervention highlights their commitment to community safety and their readiness to assist in emergency situations.

The aftermath of the fire revealed damage to two buildings and the loss of property. However, a crucial and reassuring outcome was the absence of any reported casualties. Captain Folorunsho emphasized the Navy’s appreciation for the professionalism and speed with which its personnel reacted to the emergency. He underscored that their timely intervention was pivotal in averting a much larger disaster, potentially saving lives and protecting a wider area from the destructive force of the fire.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vital need for comprehensive fire safety education and strict adherence to preventative safety protocols. The Nigerian Navy reaffirmed its dedication to supporting civil authorities and providing essential emergency response assistance, reinforcing its role as a key partner in safeguarding the lives and property of citizens. This commitment extends beyond naval operations and demonstrates a broader responsibility to the community it serves.

Further investigation into the cause of the gas cylinder explosion is likely to be conducted to prevent similar incidents in the future, and to reinforce safety standards within the correctional service quarters and the surrounding area. The Navy’s response exemplifies a proactive approach to emergency management and a dedication to public safety





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Lagos Kirikiri Fire Gas Explosion Nigerian Navy Correctional Service Emergency Response Fire Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

“Nigerian Navy forcefully occupying our family’s property in Rivers state”Zidougha Bodiseowei Desmond has accused the Nigerian Navy of unlawfully occupying a property belonging to his late father, Brigadier General Lawrence Zidougha, who died in active service.

Read more »

Nigeria Invests Heavily in Childhood Immunization and Primary HealthcareThe Nigerian government is investing billions of Naira in vaccine procurement and strengthening primary healthcare centers nationwide, leading to increased service utilization and a significant decline in polio outbreaks.

Read more »

Nigerian Navy Rescues Eight Kidnapped Victims in North West OperationsThe Nigerian Navy, through Operation FASAN YAMMA, has successfully rescued eight kidnapped victims and neutralized insurgents in Kaduna State and surrounding areas between April 2nd and April 18th, 2026. Operations involved responding to distress calls, engaging in gunfights, and conducting clearance sweeps.

Read more »

‘Service is divine’ — Omo-Agege declares senate return bidOvie Omo-Agege, a former deputy senate president, has announced his intention to return to the senate, declaring a bid for the Delta Central Senatorial District seat in the 2027 general elections.

Read more »

Insecurity: Senate wants improved collaboration amongst multi- to national joint forcesThe Senate also called on the Chief of Defence Staff and other service chiefs to conduct a comprehensive operational and logistic audit of the circumstances surrounding the attacks on military formations.

Read more »

Wale Edun, Musa Dangiwa resigned; they were not sackedPresident Tinubu has expressed deep appreciation to Edun and Dangiwa for their dedicated service and significant contributions to the administration’s economic reform programme.

Read more »