Gani Adams Mourns the Inflow of Terrorists in Some Local Government Areas of South-West Region

Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland expresses concern over the infiltration of terrorists in several local government areas of the South-West Region. He also mentions the need for collaboration with state governments, the importance of intelligence and spiritual potential in countering criminals.

Stay connected via Google News , Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, says terrorists have made inroads into 40 local governments in the south-west geopolitical zone .

He added that in the last two years, he has repeatedly raised the alarm about the influx of terrorists in the region. His office has also made attempts to collaborate with governors in the region to no avail. In a news bulletin provided to Google News, Gani Adams stated that he, his office, and various other organizations have observed a large number of terrorists in at least 40 local government areas in the south-west region.

They believe that these terrorists have infiltrated their respective areas. He further emphasized the importance of eliminating terrorist activities in the region. He added that despite their attempts to collaborate with state governments, governors in the region have not responded positively. He encouraged all individuals, factions, organizations, and other stakeholders to come together and defeat the criminals in the region, whatever their capacity may be.

More security measures can be taken by combining various sectors. According to him, the issue of security can be handled using diverse methods by combining the sectors of intelligence, infiltration, and spiritual potential etc. Educating people about security is also an important aspect of handling terrorist activities and criminals in general





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Terrorists South-West Geopolitical Zone Local Government Areas Infiltrated Attempts To Collaborate With Governors Combined Sectors For Security Measures Need For Intelligence Infiltration And Spiritual Potential

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