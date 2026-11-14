Gang James Sets Nigerian Half Marathon Record in Abuja

Gang James breaks the national half marathon record at the PremiumTrust Bank Abuza City International Half Marathon, finishing second behind Gemechu Tolosa Dana.

Gang James shattered the Nigerian half marathon record by clocking 1:01:58 at the third PremiumTrust Bank Abuja City International Half Marathon on Saturday. The elite distance runner finished second in the men's elite category, trailing only Ethiopia's Gemechu Tolosa Dana who won with a time of 1:01:56. James secured the runner-up position to claim a cash prize of $6,000.

James was also awarded an additional ₦1.5 million for finishing as the top Nigerian athlete in the local runners' category. Tolosa Dana claimed the first-place prize of $8,000 for his victory. The event, organized by Nilayo Sports Management, drew significant attention for its high level of competition and substantial prize fund.

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Gang James Breaks National Record

Gang James established a new national benchmark in long-distance running with his impressive performance on the Abuja roads. His time of 1:01:58 marks a significant milestone in Nigerian athletics history. The achievement occurred during a tightly contested race where margins between the top finishers were incredibly narrow.

The Nigerian runner described the accomplishment as a defining moment in his career. He expressed profound joy at setting the record in front of his home crowd in Abuja. James highlighted the intensity of the competition as a key factor in his success. He noted that running alongside elite foreign athletes pushed him to deliver his best performance.

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Elite Competition Defines Race Outcome

Gemechu Tolosa Dana crossed the finish line two seconds ahead of Gang James. The Ethiopian athlete dominated the early stages of the race to secure his victory. His performance highlighted the growing strength of East African runners in international competitions.

Kenya's Lampard Kingoo finished third with a time of 1:01:59. He was followed closely by his compatriot Enos Kipruto who placed fourth in 1:02:06. Uganda's Julius Ocheng rounded out the top five finishers with a time of 1:02:27. The close finish times demonstrated the high caliber of athletes present.

Nigerian Athletes Receive Cash Rewards

Local Nigerian athletes received significant financial incentives for their participation in the event. The prize structure for homegrown talent ranged from ₦2 million down to ₦50,000. Gang James benefited most from this tier, earning his base runner-up prize plus the local champion bonus.

The total prize pool for the elite category ranged from $8,000 to $500. This financial commitment by Nilayo Sports Management underscores the event's importance in the regional sports calendar. The generous rewards aim to attract top-tier international talent and elevate local standards.

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Mass Participation in Abuza Event

More than 5,000 runners participated in the 2026 edition of the race. The event attracted elite athletes from Nigeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda. Approximately 50 elite runners competed for the major prizes in the men's and women's categories.

The race course began opposite the Federal Fire Service on Mohammed Buhari Way. It concluded at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. The scenic route provided a challenging yet rewarding environment for the participants.

Entertainment and Future Implications

The event featured musical performances by Nigerian artistes to add color to the competition. The entertainment component enhanced the festival atmosphere surrounding the athletic contest. Prize presentations were held to honor the winners immediately following the race.

The competition continues to provide Nigerian distance runners with opportunities to test their abilities against Africa's leading athletes. Gang James stated that this record is just the beginning for his career. The success of the third edition signals sustained interest in high-level athletics in the region.