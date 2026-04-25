Ganduje Links Disability Neglect to Rising Begging in Northern Nigeria

Former Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje expresses concern over the increasing number of beggars in northern Nigeria, attributing it to the neglect of persons with disabilities and advocating for inclusive education and empowerment.

The escalating issue of neglect faced by persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria, particularly across the northern regions, has drawn the attention of former Kano State Governor and ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje .

He voiced his deep concern, linking this marginalization directly to the increasing prevalence of begging witnessed throughout northern Nigeria. Ganduje articulated these concerns during the premiere of a documentary commemorating the 10th anniversary of Let’s Talk Humanity, a dedicated organization championing educational opportunities for individuals who are deaf and blind, held in Abuja on Friday. The core of Ganduje’s argument centers on the systemic sidelining of PWDs within Nigerian society.

This exclusion manifests as a lack of adequate support systems, leaving many vulnerable individuals with limited options for economic independence and social integration. Consequently, a significant number are compelled to resort to street begging as a means of survival. He pointedly stated that the widespread presence of beggars in the North is a direct consequence of this societal neglect, highlighting a deeply troubling trend.

The former governor emphasized that the situation isn’t simply a matter of charity, but a fundamental issue of rights and societal responsibility. He believes that a proactive and inclusive approach is crucial to reversing this trend and fostering a more equitable society for all citizens. Ganduje’s statement serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by PWDs and the urgent need for comprehensive interventions.

Ganduje passionately advocated for a paradigm shift in how Nigeria addresses the needs of its PWD population. He underscored the transformative potential of strategic investments in three key areas: inclusive education, skills development, and assistive technology. He argued that providing PWDs with access to quality education tailored to their specific needs, equipping them with marketable skills, and supplying them with the necessary assistive devices would empower them to achieve self-reliance and become active, contributing members of society.

This, he believes, would drastically reduce their dependence on begging and unlock their potential to drive economic growth and social progress. He issued a compelling call to action, urging governments at all levels, international development partners, and individual citizens to prioritize disability inclusion as a matter of national importance. He firmly believes that empowering PWDs is not merely an act of compassion, but a strategic investment in poverty reduction, social stability, and the overall well-being of the nation.

The former governor’s remarks highlight the interconnectedness of disability rights, economic development, and social justice, advocating for a holistic and integrated approach to addressing the challenges faced by PWDs in Nigeria. He further suggested that a dedicated national framework with clear targets and measurable outcomes is needed to ensure accountability and sustained progress in disability inclusion





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Abdullahi Ganduje Persons With Disabilities Pwds Northern Nigeria Begging Disability Inclusion Inclusive Education Skills Development Assistive Technology Let's Talk Humanity

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