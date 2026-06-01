Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen Dismisses Speculation Over His Future

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has dismissed speculation surrounding his future with the club following comments made by Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle.

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has dismissed speculation surrounding his future with the club following comments made by Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle that suggested he could be close to completing a transfer away from the Turkish Super Lig champions this summer.

Chelle had caused fresh rumours about Osimhen's next destination while explaining his absence from Nigeria's upcoming international friendlies against Poland and Portugal in June. The Malian coach revealed that Osimhen requested to stay away from the squad as he focuses on a potential move.

However, in a post on his Instagram Story, Osimhen disclosed that he had spoken directly with Chelle to clarify the situation. He stated that Chelle's words had been taken out of context and blown out of proportion. Osimhen further stated that Chelle has great respect for Galatasaray, follows most of their games, and never intended to create any controversy. He expressed his appreciation for the conversation, the opportunity to represent his country, and his eagerness to continue working with Chelle.

Osimhen also expressed his respect for Chelle, describing him as a great coach. He urged everyone to disregard the speculation surrounding the matter. Chelle had made one change to the Super Eagles squad for their upcoming match against Jamaica in the Unity Cup, but it is unclear whether this change is related to Osimhen's potential transfer. The Nigerian national team is set to face Jamaica in the Unity Cup, with the match scheduled to take place soon.

The team's performance in the Unity Cup will be closely watched by football fans and analysts alike, as it will provide valuable insight into their readiness for future international competitions. Meanwhile, Osimhen's situation at Galatasaray remains uncertain, with many fans and pundits speculating about his future with the club. Osimhen's decision to speak directly with Chelle has provided some clarity on the situation, but the outcome of his potential transfer remains to be seen.

The football world will be watching closely to see how this situation unfolds, and what it means for Osimhen's future with Galatasaray





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Galatasaray Victor Osimhen Eric Chelle Nigeria National Team Turkish Super Lig

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