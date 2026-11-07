Gadi Eisenkot Tasked with Forming Israeli Government After Netanyahu Rejection

Israeli President Herzog appoints opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to form a national unity government, rejecting Benjamin Netanyahu in a major political shift.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog selected former military chief Gadi Eisenkot to form the next government on Saturday, a decisive move that bypassed incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This designation follows the October 27 national election, where neither political coalition secured a clear majority in a nation deeply divided by prolonged conflict and internal polarization.

Eisenkot Challenges Netanyahu for Premiership

Gadi Eisenkot, the leader of the opposition bloc Yesh Atid, responded immediately to the appointment by declaring his intent to build a national emergency government. He wrote on social media that he would do everything necessary to ensure the new administration is worthy of the public trust. The decision by President Herzog marks a significant shift in Israeli politics, offering a potential path to remove the country's longest-serving prime minister from power.

Also read Eisenkot Coalition Bid Sparks Israel Political Crisis

The appointment process begins with a formal ceremony at the president's residence in Jerusalem on Sunday. President Herzog stated that after conducting consultations with all major political parties throughout the week, he determined Eisenkot had the best opportunity to assemble a governing coalition. This step initiates a critical period where Eisenkot has 28 days to secure the 61 votes required in the Knesset to form a stable government.

Coalition Mechanics and Political Alliances

Eisenkot's strategy involves forging alliances with parties that were previously considered improbable partners, including ultra-Orthodox Jewish groups and Arab minority representatives. The Arab bloc saw a significant surge in seats during the election, driven by widespread anger against the current administration's policies. However, integrating these groups presents immediate challenges, as right-leaning segments of the opposition strongly oppose relying on Arab votes for government formation.

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President Herzog, while maintaining a non-partisan role, has signaled a preference for a national unity government that bridges the political spectrum. He originally hailed from the now-defunct Labour Party but has established a working relationship with Netanyahu. The push for unity could intensify if Netanyahu proceeds with threats to resume military operations against Iran, although US President Donald Trump has not yet authorized such actions.

Netanyahu's Legal Peril and Political Response

Benjamin Netanyahu, who has led Israel on and off for nearly two decades, faces severe legal consequences if he leaves office. He is currently charged with corruption and could potentially face jail time. Additionally, the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against him regarding his conduct during the Gaza war, a decision Netanyahu rejects outright. These legal pressures add urgency to the formation of a new government.

The incumbent prime minister has attacked the opposition for considering alliances with Israeli Arabs, whom he wrongly labels as Islamists. He claimed that such a coalition would dismantle the State of Israel from within. In contrast, Netanyahu has urged the formation of a unity government comprising only Zionist parties to safeguard the state, despite having previously called for new elections.

Internal Divisions and Military Service Reforms

Within the opposition, significant ideological fractures threaten coalition stability. Avigdor Liberman, a former aide to Netanyahu, has made it clear he will not serve in a government led by Eisenkot if it depends on Arab votes. Liberman has also shifted his stance on military service, signaling openness to exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews, a position he previously opposed. This change responds to public resentment over reservists serving multiple tours in Gaza and Lebanon.

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Eisenkot has proposed a different approach, requiring national service for all Israelis while allowing for civilian options to integrate the ultra-Orthodox community. He described Netanyahu as a threat to the existence of Israeli democracy and urged his swift replacement. If Eisenkot fails to secure 61 votes within his initial 28-day window, President Herzog may grant a 14-day extension.

Failure to form a government after these periods would force Israel into fresh elections, a scenario that has repeated frequently in recent years. The country held five elections between 2019 and 2022 due to repeated legislative deadlocks. The next few weeks will determine whether Eisenkot can bridge these deep political divides or if the nation returns to the ballot box once again.