Gabriel Suswam Declares Bid for Senate in 2027 Elections

Former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam announces his intention to run for Senate in the 2027 general elections, following his recent move to the APC. The announcement highlights his commitment to public service and the evolving political landscape of Benue State.

Former Governor of Benue State and ex-Senator representing the Benue North-East Senatorial District, Gabriel Suswam , has announced his intention to seek re-election to the Senate in the upcoming 2027 general elections. The announcement was made during a public gathering over the weekend, signaling his renewed interest in returning to the upper legislative chamber.

Suswam, a prominent figure in Benue State politics, recently switched allegiances from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a move that has further amplified the significance of his declaration. His decision to run for Senate reflects his commitment to continuing his service to the people and leveraging his experience in the political arena. Suswam's return to the political stage is expected to generate significant discussion and scrutiny, particularly in light of his recent party affiliation change and his long-standing presence in Benue State politics. Suswam, reflecting on the political landscape of Benue State, noted the consistent tendency of its populace to align with a single dominant political party throughout its history. He emphasized the historical dominance of the PDP, which governed the state for sixteen years, followed by a shift towards the APC. He highlighted his understanding of the prevailing political sentiments and the desire of the Benue people to support the party that they believe in. "As a Benue son, I won't be an exception to what my people want and what my people believe," he stated. "They now believe in the principles and philosophy of the APC." This statement underscores his belief in aligning with the prevailing political preferences of his constituency. He attributed his ambition to the enduring desire of a politician to actively participate in elections when they are capable and constitutionally eligible to do so, thus, he declared his interest in the Senate, citing that he cannot run for the governorship again due to the constitutional constraints of serving more than two terms. His decision underlines his intention to remain engaged in the political process and continue contributing to the development of Benue State through legislative action. The Senatorial bid reflects his commitment to continue serving his people in a capacity he believes he is best suited for, and to leverage his deep understanding of state-level politics. His declaration underscores the dynamic nature of Nigerian politics, where party affiliations can shift and political strategies are continuously evolving. Suswam’s actions will be seen in the context of broader political trends and strategies within the state and national frameworks. His return also sets the stage for potential political realignments and power struggles within Benue State as the 2027 election cycle approaches. Moreover, Suswam’s experience as a former governor and senator positions him as a seasoned player in the political arena, whose actions are expected to carry significant weight and influence. The political dynamics in Benue State will be keenly watched by observers, who will monitor the impacts of Suswam's return and his interactions with the incumbent administration and other political stakeholders. His declaration comes at a crucial period, shaping the political narratives and alignments that will influence the upcoming electoral activities. His ability to mobilize support within the APC and garner votes across party lines will be a critical factor in determining his chances of succeeding in the 2027 Senatorial elections. His experience, political skills, and recent party switch make him a key figure to watch in the unfolding political developments in Benue State and beyond





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Gabriel Suswam Benue State Senate 2027 Elections APC

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