Gabriel Afolayan on the Success of Yoruba Films

Actor and singer Gabriel Afolayan discusses the rising visibility of Yoruba-language films, attributing it to hard work and consistency. He shares his philosophy on acting, versatility, and the importance of mastering one's craft over seeking external validation.

Popular actor and singer Gabriel Afolayan has stated that the growing recognition of Yoruba-language films is a natural outcome of consistency, hard work, and dedication within the industry.

He emphasized that there is nothing unusual about this development, noting that sustained effort was finally yielding results. He said there is nothing strange about it because the industry has put in the work; if one works hard, one should reap the dividends. When there is visible feedback, it is worth it, and that is why it is not surprising. He explained the meaning behind his nickname Gabbylucciii, saying it reflects both his identity and ambition.

He explained that every role stretches him but he does not take things to heart too much; he sees each role for what it is and delivers what it should be. He describes himself as a student of the art, still learning, so for him everything is quite challenging. Different roles have different landscapes of approach; the thoughts, mindset, and research are always on different levels, so you cannot really say one is above the other.

He puts himself through everything necessary to achieve each role. Speaking on versatility in acting, he advised creatives to prioritize mastery over external validation. He told them to love what they do, not to scheme, to understand what they are supposed to do and do it. The audience will give feedback; the artist's job is to get into the character, give it what it needs, and let the audience respond.

This perspective highlights a deep commitment to craft and a focus on intrinsic motivation. The increasing prominence of Yoruba-language cinema is a testament to collective dedication, showing that consistent quality work eventually gains wider recognition. Afolayan's insights reflect a mature approach to artistry and industry growth





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Yoruba Films Nollywood Gabriel Afolayan Acting Nigerian Cinema Versatility Artistry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yoruba Nation Activist Alleges Politicians Behind Kidnappings in Oyo StateYoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has alleged that some politicians are behind the recent wave of kidnappings in Oyo State, including the abduction of schoolchildren in Oriire Local Government Area.

Read more »

Oyo school abduction: Yoruba group blames S’West govsA Yoruba group criticises South-West governors for failing to tackle insecurity after the Oyo school abduction, urging immediate action and a stronger regi

Read more »

UCL: Marquinhos reveals text message from Arsenal's Gabriel after PSG final winParis Saint-Germain captain, Marquinhos has revealed a text message he got from Arsenal's Gabriel after both teams' Champions League final last month.

Read more »

‘Don't leave SW security for Tinubu alone’ - Kwam 1 to Sunday Igboho, other Yoruba leadersObesere also urged the president to act swiftly on the matter so that his administration would not go down in history as a shameful one for generations yet unborn.

Read more »