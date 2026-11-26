Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was involved in a minor car accident on Thursday morning but continued with training. The Deportivo La Coruña forward confirmed he and the other driver are safe after the incident near the club facility.

Gabon national team captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was involved in a minor car accident on Thursday morning while traveling to his club training session. The former Arsenal striker, who currently plays for Spanish club Deportivo La Coruña, experienced a collision with another vehicle on the road leading to the team's facility.

Aubameyang Participates in Training After Incident

Despite the unexpected collision, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang managed to reach the training ground on time and took part in the scheduled session as usual. The incident did not prevent the forward from fulfilling his professional duties with Deportivo La Coruña, demonstrating his commitment to the squad during their preparation period.

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Forward Confirms Safety and Minor Nature of Crash

Following the event, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang addressed reports of the collision directly, clarifying that the situation was not as severe as it initially appeared. The Gabonese forward stated, "It was a bit of a scare, but we are both okay, and that is what matters most." This confirmation from the 35-year-old attacker assured fans and colleagues that no serious injuries were sustained by himself or the other driver involved.

Context of Recent International Duty and Injury History

The accident occurred shortly after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had completed significant duties with the Gabon national team at the Africa Cup of Nations. The former Arsenal striker had recently played in Group F football matches, including a notable fixture against Mozambique at the Grand Stadium in Agadir on December 28, 2025. His return to club duties with Deportivo La Coruña was highly anticipated after he was cleared of a serious knee injury in early January 2026, allowing him to resume full training responsibilities with his Spanish team.

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Deportivo La Coruña Squad Update and Fan Reaction

News of the minor collision spread quickly among supporters of both the Gabon national team and Deportivo La Coruña, given Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's high profile in world football. Fans expressed relief after learning that the forward had not been harmed in the accident and had successfully returned to the pitch for training. The incident has since been viewed as a minor logistical hurdle rather than a significant threat to the player's availability for upcoming matches.

Implications for Upcoming Club and International Matches

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cleared to participate in training, Deportivo La Coruña can continue their preparations without worrying about a key forward being sidelined. The team's focus remains on their upcoming fixtures in the Spanish league system, and the captain's availability ensures that tactical planning remains on track. The Gabon national team will also benefit from having their primary striker fit and ready for future international assignments.