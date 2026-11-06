G100 Coalition Rebrands as Coalition for Democracy Amid Electoral Concerns

The G100 Coalition has officially renamed itself the Coalition for Democracy, intensifying its challenge to the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 elections. The opposition demands a forensic audit of the voters register and equal protection for political activities, citing growing restrictions and attacks on supporters.

In a significant move to consolidate the opposition's stance against the ruling party, the G100 Coalition has officially rebranded itself as the Coalition for Democracy.

This strategic renaming coincides with intensified efforts by opposition parties to challenge the dominance of the All Progressives Congress, commonly referred to as the APC, in the lead-up to the upcoming general elections. The newly formed coalition has issued a stern statement demanding that the Independent National Electoral Commission, known as INEC, conduct a comprehensive forensic audit of the voters register.

Also read 2027: Tinubu doesn’t need ‘Rainbow Coalition’ to win in Ondo

Coalition Demands Forensic Audit

Additionally, the coalition insists that all registered political parties must be provided with electronic copies of the preliminary register to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process. These demands were outlined in a formal statement signed by Salihu Lukman on behalf of the coalition parties on Thursday, following a crucial meeting of its Central Leadership Committee in Abuja on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The Coalition for Democracy was established following the first Opposition Summit held on August 31, 2026.

Since its inception, the group has accused the APC-led government of systematically shrinking Nigeria's democratic space and creating an electoral environment that heavily favors the ruling party at the expense of opposition groups. Beyond the electoral reforms, the coalition has urged the Inspector-General of Police to guarantee equal protection for all lawful political activities, citing Section 83 of the Police Act 2020 as the legal basis for this request.

Advertisement

The committee also demanded the public release of investigation findings into attacks on opposition supporters in Oyo, Kaduna, and Sokoto states. Members of the committee expressed deep concern over what they described as growing restrictions on opposition activities, warning that the conduct of government institutions and security agencies raises serious questions about the credibility of the scheduled January 16, 2027 elections.

Opposition Reports Attacks on Supporters

Allegations of misconduct have been widespread, with the coalition reporting that opposition supporters had been attacked in Kaduna, ambushed in Ibadan, and assaulted in Sokoto and Cross River states within the last ninety days. Furthermore, the group claimed that hotels booked for opposition delegates had cancelled their reservations, campaign offices had been sealed, and opposition billboards had been removed in Edo State, while those belonging to the ruling party remained untouched.

The coalition criticized the APC for attempting to dictate the conditions under which others must contest elections, stating that confusing control of government with ownership of democracy undermines democratic principles. This development follows ongoing efforts by opposition leaders to build a united political front. On October 29, 2026, leaders of opposition parties under the then G100 Coalition met with Cardinal John Onaiyekan to discuss plans for a united opposition platform.

Cardinal Commends United Platform

The Cardinal commended the initiative, emphasizing the need for competent, honest, and compassionate leadership to address the country's challenges.