G-60 Minority Caucus Clarifies Stance on Minority Leader Nomination, Seeks Signature Verification Not Fresh Election

The G-60 Minority Caucus in Nigeria's House of Representatives has dismissed reports that it is demanding a new election for Minority Leader, stating instead that it only wants a transparent verification of signatures supporting Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere's nomination. The caucus emphasizes that Ugochinyere already has majority backing among Minority members and that any disputes can be settled through verification, not a restart of the selection process.

The G-60 Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has issued a statement clarifying its stance regarding the nomination of Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere for the position of Minority Leader , following reports that it was seeking a fresh selection process.

The caucus, which represents a significant bloc within the opposition, emphasized that its position remains unchanged: it has not withdrawn Ugochinyere's nomination and is not demanding a new election or fresh nominations. Instead, the group is calling for a transparent verification of the signatures already submitted by lawmakers in support of Ugochinyere's candidacy. This request for verification arises amid concerns raised by some members about the authenticity of endorsements. The statement, jointly signed by Hon.

Mukthar Umar and Hon. Seyi Sowunmi, sought to correct the narrative that the caucus was pushing for a restart of the process, asserting that the only action needed is to confirm the legitimacy of the signatures attached to the nomination document. The caucus recalled that 61 out of the 81 members of the Minority Caucus had endorsed Ugochinyere to fill the vacancy created when former Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, stepped down.

Chinda's resignation from the role followed his departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his subsequent emergence as the ruling party's governorship candidate in Rivers State. The need for clarification was triggered by a report that Labour Party lawmaker, Hon. Philip Agbese, told the House during Thursday's plenary that he did not support Ugochinyere's nomination. This statement was said to have prompted the Speaker of the House, Rt.

Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, to convene a meeting with Minority lawmakers, during which discussions reportedly centered on the possibility of initiating a fresh selection process for the Minority Leader. In its statement, the G-60 Caucus firmly rejected the notion of a new election, arguing that Ugochinyere already enjoys the backing of the majority of Minority members and that any disagreement over endorsements can be resolved through a straightforward verification exercise.

"The nomination of Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere was duly endorsed by an overwhelming majority of Minority members, and any concerns regarding individual endorsements can be resolved through a straightforward verification exercise," the statement read. The caucus appealed to the House leadership to respect what it described as the democratic decision of the majority of Minority lawmakers and to proceed with verifying the existing nominations rather than starting a new process.

"We therefore urge the leadership of the House to respect the democratic decision of the majority of Minority members and proceed with the verification of the existing nominations instead of initiating a new process," the statement concluded, underscoring the group's commitment to a transparent but efficient resolution that upholds the will of the majority within the opposition bloc





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G-60 Minority Caucus Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Minority Leader House Of Representatives Nigeria Signature Verification Kingsley Chinda Tajudeen Abbas

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