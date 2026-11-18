Fynefield Petroleum, a Rainoil subsidiary, was honored at the Calabar Free Trade Zone on November 11, 2026, for its infrastructure investments.

Fynefield Petroleum Company Limited secured a significant industry accolade on November 11, 2026, for its substantial contributions to the economic and infrastructural development of the Calabar Free Trade Zone. This recognition highlights the subsidiary's pivotal role within Rainoil Limited's broader operational framework, acknowledging the company's dedicated investments in critical petroleum infrastructure and industrial growth initiatives across the region.

Leadership Recognition and Strategic Vision

The award ceremony was initiated by Binta Dantosho Saeed, the outgoing Director of the Calabar Free Trade Zone, to formally appreciate the sustained investments made by Fynefield Petroleum. The prestigious award was officially presented by Dr. Abigail Duke Orok, the Cross River State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, during a formal event that celebrated corporate excellence and regional economic integration.

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Dr. Harold O'Neill, the General Manager of Fynefield Petroleum, described the recognition as a profound honor that reflects the resilience and professional dedication of his entire team. He emphasized that this achievement strengthens the company's resolve to deepen its contributions to Nigeria's energy sector while actively supporting the economic development of the host communities where it operates.

Infrastructure Development and Storage Capabilities

A cornerstone of Fynefield Petroleum's recognition is its major storage facility, which was commissioned in 2015 at an estimated cost of N3bn. This massive industrial asset boasts a combined storage capacity exceeding 40 million litres, serving as a critical hub for the storage and distribution of Premium Motor Spirit, Automotive Gas Oil, and Dual Purpose Kerosene.

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Dr. Harold O'Neill emphasized that such sustained private-sector investment is vital for strengthening Nigeria's energy supply chain. The company argues that robust infrastructure in petroleum storage and distribution is essential for ensuring energy security and operational efficiency in the downstream industry, thereby reducing bottlenecks in supply logistics.

Retail Expansion and Community Impact

Beyond industrial storage, Fynefield Petroleum has aggressively expanded its retail footprint through the opening of three new filling stations. These new outlets are strategically located along the Ikot Ekpene-Umuahia Road, on Inyang Street in Calabar, and along the Ikom-Obudu Road to maximize accessibility for consumers and commercial operators.

Mrs. Ese Erokoro, the Group Head of Retail Sales, noted that this expansion is a core part of the company's strategy to improve access to petroleum products. By bringing quality services closer to customers, the company aims to enhance product availability and drive commercial activities within the host communities of Cross River State and neighboring regions.

Future Outlook and Economic Growth

The new retail outlets are projected to create significant employment opportunities and support broader commercial activities in their respective locations. This expansion reinforces Fynefield Petroleum's commitment to infrastructure development and operational efficiency, which are key drivers of economic growth in the downstream petroleum sector.

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Dr. Harold O'Neill reaffirmed the company's dedication to collaborating with government institutions and other stakeholders to advance the industry. With its expanding retail network and established storage infrastructure, Fynefield Petroleum continues to solidify its position as a key player in Nigeria's energy distribution landscape.