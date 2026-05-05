FUTO Student Abducted in Imo State: Police Launch Rescue Operation

Imo State Police Command initiates a comprehensive search and rescue operation following the kidnapping of a 17-year-old Federal University of Technology Owerri student along the FUTO/Ihiagwa Road. Increased security measures have been deployed across the FUTO axis.

The Imo State Police Command has launched extensive search and rescue efforts in response to the abduction of Mary Ezinwayi Uzoma, a 17-year-old student at the Federal University of Technology Owerri , commonly known as FUTO .

Uzoma, a first-year microbiology student, was reportedly taken from the FUTO/Ihiagwa Road area within the Owerri West Local Government Area. Authorities acted swiftly, collaborating with local vigilante groups to initiate a comprehensive search of the immediate vicinity, including nearby bushes and surrounding areas, as part of a larger operation to find the missing student. The police response underscores the seriousness with which the case is being treated and the commitment to securing Uzoma’s safe return.

The incident has understandably caused concern among the student body, faculty, and residents of the area, prompting increased security measures and a call for public cooperation. The focus remains on gathering intelligence and pursuing all available leads to identify and apprehend those responsible for the kidnapping. The police are employing a multi-faceted approach, combining traditional search methods with intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies.

This coordinated effort aims to not only rescue Uzoma but also to deter future incidents and maintain a sense of security within the community. The swift mobilization of resources and the clear directives from the State Police Commissioner demonstrate a proactive stance in addressing the growing concerns about safety and security in the region. The ongoing patrols, surveillance, and increased police visibility are intended to reassure the public and provide a visible deterrent to criminal activity.

The police are also actively seeking information from the public, encouraging anyone with relevant details to come forward and assist in the investigation. This collaborative approach highlights the importance of community involvement in maintaining law and order. The situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be provided as the investigation progresses. The Imo State Police Command is dedicated to utilizing all available resources and expertise to resolve this case and ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.

The commitment to a thorough investigation and the pursuit of justice for the victim are paramount. The police are working tirelessly to gather evidence, analyze leads, and build a strong case against the perpetrators. The successful resolution of this case will not only bring relief to the family and friends of Mary Uzoma but also send a clear message that criminal activity will not be tolerated in Imo State.

The ongoing efforts reflect a broader strategy to enhance security measures and improve the overall safety environment for students, residents, and visitors alike. The police are committed to fostering a safe and secure community where everyone can live and thrive without fear of violence or intimidation. The investigation is ongoing, and all possible angles are being explored to ensure a swift and successful outcome.

The police are confident that with the cooperation of the public and the dedication of law enforcement personnel, Mary Uzoma will be found safe and the perpetrators will be brought to justice. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and the need for continued collaboration between law enforcement and the community to prevent crime and protect lives.

The Imo State Police Command remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and security of all its citizens. The focus is on providing a safe environment for education and daily life, and the police will continue to work diligently to achieve this goal. The investigation is being conducted with the utmost professionalism and sensitivity, recognizing the emotional distress caused by the abduction.

The police are providing support to the family and keeping them informed of the progress of the investigation. The commitment to transparency and communication is essential in building trust and maintaining public confidence. The Imo State Police Command is determined to resolve this case and restore peace of mind to the community





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Imo State Police FUTO Kidnapping Rescue Operation Student Abduction Security Owerri Investigation Mary Uzoma Federal University Of Technology Owerri

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