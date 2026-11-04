FUTES-Iyin-Ekiti Inaugural Lecture: Sustainable Asphalt Innovation for Nigerian Road Infrastructure

Prof. Moses Ogundipe advocates for Nigeria to exploit its 42 billion barrel natural bitumen reserves and use waste materials to build durable, cost-effective road infrastructure.

Professor Moses Ogundipe, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin-Ekiti (FUTES-IYIN), has issued a urgent call for Nigeria n governments and private stakeholders to overhaul road infrastructure development strategies. Speaking at the university's campus in Iyin-Ekiti, the Civil Engineering expert emphasized the need for concerted efforts to deliver durable asphalt roads that are cost-effective, environmentally sustainable, and economically stimulating. His remarks were delivered during the maiden inaugural lecture of FUTES-IYIN, titled Paving the Way to Sustainability: Asphalt Innovations for Safe and Durable Road Pavement.

Soil Stability and Local Material Integration

Ogundipe identified soil stability as the fundamental condition for the durability of asphalt roads, noting that the soil serves as the foundation for pavement structures. He highlighted that achieving this stability is often challenging in regions where roads are required. To address this, he proposed the use of locally sourced sustainable materials such as groundnut husk, coconut shell, palm kernel shell, snail shell, and bamboo leaf ashes. These organic wastes can be combined with hydraulic binders like cement and lime to stabilize the soil, ensuring safer and longer-lasting road surfaces.

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The professor argued that utilizing these waste materials prevents indiscriminate disposal while simultaneously generating revenue. By integrating these local resources into construction, Nigeria can protect the environment and improve its economy. Ogundipe stressed that such measures are essential for creating a robust infrastructure framework that supports long-term economic growth rather than short-term fixes.

Waste Recycling and Domestic Bitumen Exploitation

Addressing the technical challenges of asphalt concrete, Ogundipe explained that the material is highly dependent on temperature and loading time, which significantly affects its performance. He advised that asphalt mixtures must be modified with sustainable materials to mitigate temperature susceptibility. He identified effective additives including glass waste, polyethene terephthalate, hospital waste, steel slag, crumb rubber, ceramic tiles, and lime. These materials not only enhance pavement quality but also promote a cleaner environment by reducing waste disposal needs and creating jobs.

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A central pillar of Ogundipe's proposal is the exploration and refining of Nigeria's untapped natural bitumen resources. He cited that Nigeria possesses an estimated 42 billion barrels of natural bitumen deposits that remain largely unexplored. Developing domestic production of bitumen, the primary binder in asphalt concrete, would ensure a cheaper and more reliable supply chain. This shift would reduce dependence on external supplies and generate multiplier effects on construction costs, revenue, and overall economic growth.

Policy Reforms and Research Infrastructure

Ogundipe urged the Federal Government to prioritize the exploration of these bitumen deposits in collaboration with the private sector. He recommended that relevant ministries and agencies conduct a thorough review of stone mastic asphalt and other sustainable materials for inclusion in general road and bridge specifications. To ensure these policies are effective, he advocated for the integration of Life Cycle Costing and Life Cycle Assessment into public procurement and tender evaluation processes. This approach would reward contractors who adopt sustainable local materials and technologies.

The professor also highlighted the need for reliable research to drive infrastructure policies, moving away from decisions based on individual opinions. He recommended regular collection and analysis of data on road construction, pavement distress, failures, and maintenance. To facilitate this, Ogundipe called for the establishment of a national pavement test track equipped with Heavy Vehicle Simulators. This facility would allow for the accelerated testing of innovative pavement materials and validation of their performance under various conditions.

Addressing Funding Gaps and Academic Collaboration

Ogundipe identified inadequate research funding and weak collaboration between academia and industry as major obstacles to translating research findings into practical development. He urged the government to increase funding for research and development while strengthening partnerships among universities, professional engineering bodies, and industries. He further stressed the need to provide higher institutions with modern facilities and qualified personnel for effective engineering training.

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The Vice-Chancellor of FUTES-IYIN, Professor Gbenga Aribisala, praised Ogundipe's research as insightful and a significant contribution to knowledge. He affirmed that the findings offer a viable pathway toward sustainable road construction in Nigeria. The lecture concluded with a consensus on the urgent need to align technical innovation with policy implementation to solve the chronic failure of asphalt roads across the nation.