FUTES-IYIN Vice-Chancellor Prof Gbenga Aribisala urges the Tertiary Education Trust Fund to increase infrastructure investment to accelerate campus development at its permanent site.

The Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences located in Iyin-Ekiti within Ekiti State has formally requested increased financial backing from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund. This call for enhanced support aims to accelerate critical infrastructure development across the institution's permanent site and strengthen its operational capacity.

Prof Gbenga Aribisala, the Vice-Chancellor of FUTES-IYIN, emphasized the urgent need for substantial interventions to fast-track construction projects. He stated that the young university requires significant assistance to meet its growing academic and administrative demands while expanding its physical facilities.

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Core Infrastructure Needs And Funding Gaps

The Vice-Chancellor made these remarks during a campus inspection led by TETFund Executive Secretary Sonny Echono. They reviewed the status of ongoing projects and identified specific areas requiring additional resources. Aribisala noted that while existing interventions are appreciated, the scale of development at the permanent site necessitates deeper investment.

The institution highlighted that current funding levels are insufficient to keep pace with the rapid expansion of its academic programs. The Vice-Chancellor explained that additional support is critical for completing infrastructure that accommodates new students and staff. This gap between available resources and developmental goals remains a primary concern for the university administration.

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TETFund Strategies For Industry Relevance

Delivering the theme for the maiden lecture, Sonny Echono outlined strategies for aligning tertiary education with industrial needs. He urged Nigerian universities to abandon conventional teaching methods in favor of practical learning and innovation. Echono stressed that institutional relevance depends on contributing to national development through research and skills acquisition.

The TETFund Executive Secretary highlighted several major initiatives currently underway. These include six Centres of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Cyber Sciences across all six geopolitical zones. Additionally, six pilot ICT Experience Centres are being established, with twelve more centers slated for 2026 projects.

Echono also announced the upgrading of existing ICT laboratories into AI-powered pedagogical centers. This transformation aims to expose academics and students to emerging technologies relevant to the modern economy. The initiative seeks to improve capacity for responding to changing global workplace demands through advanced digital training.

Digital Initiatives And Stakeholder Perspectives

Beyond physical infrastructure, TETFund is advancing digital learning platforms to enhance educational delivery. These initiatives include Learning Management Systems, Blackboard integration, and digital literacy programs such as the International Computer Driving Licence. Access to electronic books, journals, and online academic resources is also being expanded to support scholarly activities.

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The Diaspora Digital Bridge Platform represents another key intervention for connecting Nigerian institutions with global experts. This tool facilitates knowledge exchange and academic collaboration with professionals abroad. Echono noted that such measures are essential for preparing graduates for the evolving demands of the job market.

Prof Gbenga Aribisala thanked Sonny Echono for accepting the invitation to deliver the keynote address. He attributed the choice to Echono's extensive experience in the education sector and strategic oversight of tertiary interventions. The Vice-Chancellor affirmed that stronger partnerships between universities and industries are vital for graduate employability and institutional growth.