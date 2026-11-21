Innocent Ike, Group Managing Director of Access Holdings Plc, delivered FUTA's convocation lecture urging graduates to become innovators and job creators. The Vice-Chancellor also announced a 4.5MW solar project, new health sciences accreditation and agricultural expansion.

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Innocent Ike, has challenged graduates of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Ondo State, to embrace artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and purposeful leadership to overcome emerging challenges and contribute to national development.

Ike gave the charge on Friday while delivering the university's convocation lecture titled From Akure to the World: The Next Chapter Is Yours to Write, at the Obafemi Awolowo Auditorium, FUTA. He said Nigerian youths must move beyond seeking employment in the labour market to becoming problem-solvers, innovators and job creators capable of transforming Nigeria's economic and social landscape.

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Innocent Ike Urges Graduates To Embrace Artificial Intelligence

He said the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence was reshaping the global economy and changing how businesses operate, financial transactions are conducted and public services are delivered. According to him, graduates who fail to acquire relevant technological skills risk being left behind in an increasingly competitive global environment. He said: Tools that write, design, analyse data, translate languages and write code are now within reach of almost anyone with a phone or a laptop. But access alone is not enough.

The same tools sit on every phone; only the prepared will put them to work. Success only happens when readiness meets opportunity. The Access Holdings chief executive urged the graduates to identify business opportunities in Nigeria's numerous challenges, particularly in the power, agriculture, healthcare, education and financial sectors. He cited unreliable electricity supply, post-harvest losses and limited access to financial services as areas where innovative young entrepreneurs could develop sustainable businesses.

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He said: Every challenge the nation faces is also a market. Unreliable power is an opportunity for solar and energy solutions. Food lost after harvest is an opportunity for storage, processing and logistics. Limited access to financial services is an opportunity to drive inclusion.

Ike Highlights Opportunities In Nigerian Technology Sectors

Gaps in healthcare and education are opportunities for digital services that reach people where they live. Ike cited Nigerian technology companies, including Moniepoint and Flutterwave, as examples of businesses built by entrepreneurs who identified local problems and developed solutions with global relevance. He encouraged the graduates to look beyond Nigeria's borders by leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area to expand their businesses and compete across the continent.

He said products and services developed in Akure could achieve international recognition if backed by innovation, quality and effective execution. The financial expert also urged the graduates to take leadership seriously, noting that leadership was not restricted to occupying political or corporate positions. He said: Leadership is not a position; it is a choice to take responsibility.

You can lead in your first job, in your church or mosque, in your community and in your family long before anyone calls you boss. He identified integrity, sound judgment, empathy and courage as essential leadership qualities that artificial intelligence could not replace. Ike also called on the graduates to participate actively in politics and governance, warning that their failure to engage in the political process would allow others to make decisions that could shape their future.

Ike Identifies Essential Leadership Qualities And Civic Engagement

He advised them to register and vote during elections, follow policy developments, join civic and professional organisations and hold political leaders accountable through constructive engagement. Describing FUTA as a strong foundation for global success, he highlighted some of its alumni making contributions in different fields, including the founder of Space in Africa, Dr Temidayo Isaiah Oniosun; founder of Prunedge, Joel Ogunsola; and Professor Taibat Lawanson of the University of Liverpool.

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He urged the graduates to remain confident in their educational background and avoid seeing their Nigerian experience as a disadvantage. He said: Akure is not a limitation. It is your launch pad. Nigeria does not need you to wait for it to work.

It needs you to help make it work. Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of FUTA, Prof. Adenike Temidayo Oladiji, said the university had recorded significant achievements in academic development, research and infrastructure. She disclosed that the institution had completed a 4.5-megawatt solar hybrid power project aimed at improving electricity supply and enhancing academic activities on the campus.

FUTA Vice-Chancellor Announces Solar Power And Health Milestones

According to her, the project, funded by the African Development Bank under Phase III of the Federal Government's Energising Education Programme, includes 5.5 megawatt-hours of battery storage. She described the project as a major milestone in the university's commitment to sustainable energy and improved learning conditions. The vice-chancellor also announced the successful accreditation of FUTA's College of Health Sciences, describing it as a historic development in the institution's efforts to produce medical professionals.

She acknowledged the contributions of the Federal and Ondo State governments, the Deji of Akure and the Akure community towards the conversion of the former Ondo State Specialist Hospital into a federal asset for the university's teaching hospital. On agricultural development, Mrs Oladiji said the university had expanded its oil-palm plantation from 18 to 61 acres, established greenhouses for tomato and bell pepper production and planted improved oil-palm and coconut seedlings.

She added that new cocoa and cassava plantations had also been established, while the university's poultry farm now had 5,000 layer birds. According to her, the university's feed mill serves both commercial purposes and as a practical training facility for students interested in entrepreneurship. The vice-chancellor further disclosed that 11 members of the university's academic staff and three alumni had been recognised in Stanford University's 2026 ranking.