Funsho Doherty Blames Political Will on Agberos

NDC governorship candidate Funsho Doherty cites lack of political will and powerful interests as causes for persistent agberos in Lagos transport, promising modernization if elected.

Funsho Doherty, the Nigeria Democratic Congress gubernatorial candidate for Lagos State, has publicly attributed the continued prevalence of the agbero system within the state to a consistent lack of political will among successive administrations to implement comprehensive transport sector reforms.

Debate Context and Core Accusation

Doherty made these assertions during a significant political forum known as the Lagos Governorship Debate, which was organized by the Nigeria Debate Consortium. This consortium represents a coalition of five major media organizations including The PUNCH, Channels Television, TVC News, TheCable, and Vanguard Newspapers. The event took place on a Sunday, providing a platform for candidates to address critical infrastructure issues facing the electorate.

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During his address, Doherty argued that the agbero system, which involves transport touts collecting money from commercial bus drivers and other operators at motor parks and along roads, persists because powerful interests within the existing transport framework actively resist change. He stated that many stakeholders understand the problematic nature of these touts, who often claim to represent transport unions or park authorities, yet no administration has demonstrated the necessary resolve to dismantle this entrenched network.

Accountability and Political Reform Goals

The candidate emphasized that meaningful reform of public transportation requires a government that is fundamentally accountable to residents rather than the various interests benefiting from the current status quo. He posited that the existing arrangement allows certain groups to maintain control over transport routes and parks, thereby stifling genuine progress and efficiency in the sector.

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Doherty declared that his campaign is built on the premise that he would be elected by the people, not by the agbero networks that currently influence local politics and transportation logistics. This stance highlights his commitment to breaking the cycle of dependency on these informal and often coercive collectives that have long operated with impunity in Lagos.

Transport Modernization and Future Plans

Central to Doherty's platform is the promise to modernize the transportation system if he is elected. He argues that a government with strong political will can implement policies that prioritize the comfort, safety, and efficiency of commuters over the interests of touts and informal operators. This modernization effort is intended to replace the chaotic and unregulated aspects of the current transport landscape with a structured, professional system.

The agbero system involves operators who collect money from commercial bus drivers and other transport operators at motor parks, bus stops, and along roads. By targeting this specific issue, Doherty aims to address one of the most visible and frustrating challenges for daily commuters in Lagos. His proposal suggests that removing these barriers will allow for a more streamlined and reliable public transport network.

Impact on Lagos Residents and Economy

The persistence of agberos has significant implications for both residents and the broader economy of Lagos State. By acknowledging this issue, Doherty is addressing a pain point that affects millions of daily travelers who face harassment, delays, and unpredictable costs. His commitment to reform signals a potential shift towards a more transparent and regulated transport sector.

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As the governorship race continues, the Nigeria Democratic Congress candidate's focus on political will and accountability stands out as a key differentiator. His ability to articulate the systemic causes of the agbero problem and propose concrete solutions may influence voter sentiment and the broader discourse on urban infrastructure in Lagos.